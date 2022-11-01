Kenshiro Teraji Stops Hiroto Kyoguchi To Unify WBC/WBA Light-Flyweight Titles

Today in Japan, in a hugely anticipated and rare light-flyweight unification battle, Kenshiro Teraji stopped countryman and rival champion Hiroto Kyoguchi in the 7th round to become the WBA/WBC/Ring Magazine ruler at 108 pounds. 30 year old Teraji, putting on a genuine Fighter of the Year performance, crumpled 28 year old Kyoguchi with a left jab/right hand combination in round seven, the referee stopping the fight as Kyoguchi went down, into the ropes. There was no need for a count. Time was 2:36 and Teraji is now 20-1(12). Kyoguchi lost his unbeaten record as well as his WBA belt in falling to 16-1(11).

Teraji, known as “The Amazing Boy,” put on an absolutely spectacular performance today, winning every round as he dominated an excellent fighter. Setting a breath-taking place and keeping it up, Teraji also showed a superb left jab. This was a simply great display of boxing ability, of throwing a relentless number of punches, and plenty of fans will no doubt have been left in awe over Teraji’s work. Kyoguchi tried his best but he was unable to get into the fight apart from in spurts.

By the 4th round, it was becoming a one-sided, one man show. Teraji, who clearly has an incredible engine, was slinging out leather in rapid fashion, with Kyoguchi trying to land something big to turn things around. Teraji’s jab and the right hands coming straight after it were working brilliantly for him.

Round five was stunning, a Round of the Year candidate of the highest order. A sharp right to the head from Teraji put Kyoguchi down heavily and the older man then went for the finish. It would be great to see the punch-stats, but it seemed as though Teraji unloaded well over 100 punches as he went for it. We were witnessing a punching machine in action, one that was firing on all cylinders. But then, to his enormous credit, Kyoguchi came back with a big right hand that took some of the steam out of Teraji.

The two warriors traded furiously to the bell, with both men falling to the canvas a second before the all-action round came to an end. The pace inevitably slowed in the 6th, with Teraji getting back to his jab and boxing smartly, paying his rival respect. Then, suddenly in the 7th, Teraji put the finishing touches to a great display of fighting. Tagging Kyoguchi flush in the face with his jabs, Teraji then took everything out of his foe with a sickening right hand to the head. The finish was as impressive as everything else Teraji showed today.

When the time comes, Teraji has to be looked at as the man to be handed the 2022 Fighter of the Year trophy. Next up, Teraji wants to unify all the belts at 108 pounds. Based on his performance today, nothing can stop Teraji from doing just that.