Kell Brook Stops Amir Khan In A Fight That Lived Up To All The Hype – Boxing Results

Tonight in Manchester, Kell Brook hammered Amir Khan for a sixth round stoppage win in their massive, long-awaited grudge match. Brook, who hurt Khan multiple times throughout the thrilling battle, stiffened Khan’s legs with a punishing jab seconds into the 6th and Brook then went for the kill and got it. Khan, who shipped a ton of punches tonight, was stopped from taking any more by the referee.

Time was :51 of round six. Brook is now 40-3(28). Khan falls to 34-6(21).

Dubbed “Judgement Day,” this fight, one that should have taken place years ago, really did deliver tonight. Brook came out stalking from the start and although he was caught by Khan’s incredibly fast bursts, it was Brook who was inflicting the damage. Brook had Khan’s legs looking dangerously wobbly in the opening round – and for a while, it looked as though Brook might get the quick win – and the former IBF welterweight champ would not be denied.

Khan, who has as we know been accused of having a “glass jaw,” showed some real durability tonight as he took hefty headshot after hefty headshot. But the sense was, Khan could not keep on taking Brook’s right hands, and this proved to be the case.

Khan landed fast combos but Brook was never visibly shaken the way his bitter rival was. Khan looked almost gone more than once; in fact way more than once, yet somehow the former 140-pound champ managed to dig and in and either fight back, hold or run.

But Brook, who seemed to get stronger as the fight went on, was the man in charge. It was a red-hot pace and the action was don’t blink stuff. Those fans who decided to miss this one because they felt the fight was past its sell-by date missed a tense, action-packed battle.

We must now wait and see where Brook goes from here. Khan must surely call it a career. But now -finally – Brook has closed the show on this, a 12 year (or more) rivalry. The bragging rights belong to “The Special One.”

Oh, and the two fighters DID embrace after the war was done.