Kell Brook Still Believes: I Want To Be A World Champion Again. And I Know I Will

Kell Brook is back in tip-top physical shape (it certainly looks this way, judging by the photos that are currently available of the 33 year old) and he has a fresh goal: that of becoming a two-weight world champion. Brook, beaten only by Gennady Golovkin (up at middleweight) and Errol Spence, ruled for some time as IBF welterweight king, now he aims to win a belt at 154.





Speaking with The Yorkshire Post, Brook, who will fight for the first time in well over a year when he faces Mark DeLuca on February 8th, says he is certain he has what it takes to reach the very top again.

“DeLuca is in my way. He’s an ex-Marine so he’s tough and he knows that beating me opens up massive fights so he’s going to bring it,” Brook said. “I’ve had a year out and I can’t wait to perform for the fans. It feels amazing to be back and being so healthy, fit and focused. Physically I’m ten out of ten. I know it’s near the end and when it’s over I want to be able to tell myself – not anyone else – that I’ve given it everything. Two-time world champion – that’s my goal.”

With all due respect, Brook, 38-2(26) should be able to see off the 24-1(13) DeLuca (promoter Eddie Hearn recently stated that if Brook loses, his career is “unquestionably over”) – but what then? Can Brook go on to defeat one of the elite at 154, one of the champions? It would be a great story of real Sheffield steel if Brook were able to pull it off. But how much did those two damaging stoppage losses, to GGG and to “The Truth,” take out of Brook? That could be the major issue here.





Again, Brook looks to have whipped himself into great shape – this achievement proving, perhaps, that he still has a genuine love for the sport and for training – now he has to perform in the ring. Still, it’s one thing beating DeLuca, a southpaw who is no massive puncher but has never been stopped himself. Brook would have to go on to beat a Julian Williams, a Jermell Charlo, an Erislandy Lara or a Patrick Teixeira to achieve his goal.

Can Brook do it?