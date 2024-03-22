Keith Thurman Addresses Injury-Forced Withdrawal, Hopes for Future Tszyu Fight

Keith Thurman took to social media to give his thoughts on his injury-related pullout this week for his fight that had been scheduled for March 30th against Tim Tszyu on Prime PPV.

Thurman says he’s having surgery next week on a bicep tear in his right arm. He still hopes to fight Tszyu at a later date in the future, which would be unlikely without him being active and proving himself capable of making it through a training camp without suffering other injuries.

Bicep Tear Forces Surgery

“As you guys already know, my biceps tendon snapped. I saw the doctor today, and we talked about the surgery,” Keith Thurman posted on social media, discussing the fight-canceling bicep injury that caused him to pull out of his March 30th headliner fight against Tim Tszyu.

Boxing fans believe Thurman, 35, no longer has the hunger that he once had to stay busy with his career. Many of them question whether he still has the same drive to stay active to make him a viable opponent for the popular fighters that he wants to fight, like Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., and Tszyu.

“We’re going to try and get it done next week; the sooner the better so that we can start healing and recovering and then put ourselves back in the beautiful sport of boxing,” Thurman continued.

Apology to Fans and Tim Tszyu

“So, it’s very unfortunate. I apologize to everyone who was really looking forward to this competition and who was in my corner trying to support me. It has been rough. It’s never easy for a competitor to step out of the competition, especially when we were two weeks out, five pounds to go, working and rolling hard.”

If Thurman does plan on coming back from this injury, he needs to take tune-ups rather than fight a top-level fighter because he’s not capable of beating any of the talented active champions. Too many years have floated by since Thurman started his inactivity in 2017, and he doesn’t have any business fighting elite-level opposition.

“I apologize to Tszyu. You wanted to punch me; I wanted to punch you. Hopefully, in the future, we can still make that happen some way somehow, baby. Best of luck to the fight, best of luck to Fundora. Everybody still support and enjoy the show,” said Thurman.