Kambosos Jr. Gearing Up for Lomachenko with “Russian Killers” and Tight Camp

George Kambosos Jr. will have the best preparation for his Sunday, May 12th contest against the talented two-time Ukrainian Olympic gold medalist Vasily Lomachenko at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The former IBF, WBA, WBO, and Ring lightweight champion Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs) is already studying Lomachenko’s last fight against Devin Haney last year and will know his weaknesses backward and forwards by the time they meet on May 12th on ESPN.

Kambosos, 30, says he won’t make the same mistakes as in the past by promoting like mad and wasting energy. He points out that he’s already made his money and won world titles. This fight against Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) is solely for his legacy.

Bringing in the “Killers”:

“I have a very good coach in Anton, one of the head Olympic coaches in Russia. We have some Russian killers coming. Ex-Soviet killers coming to put me through my paces and give me that proper work,” said George Kambosos Jr. to Fighthype, talking about the coaches he’ll have to help him prepare for Vasily Lomachenko for their fight on May 12th.

In this training camp, Lomachenko will get a crash course in the Soviet fighting style. He hopes that by the time he meets the two-time Olympic gold medalist, he’ll be ready for his method of fighting.

“My style needs to be perfected against guys that have that European, Russian, Soviet-style, Ukrainian style. Like I said, things sometimes happen. I have a coach, and that’s his bread & butter. He knows his style and knows the sparring partners.

“We’re bringing the right guys to Australia. The camp will be very private. The camp will be very closed off in my gym, private, putting in the work. That’s all that matters.

Beyond the Titles and Money

“I will not get lost like I have in the past. I’m not here to promote like crazy. I will do what I do, but my focus is on winning this fight. Like I said. This is not about money. This is not about winning belts. The same with Lomachenko. We have both. This is about legacy and beating this legend.

“We look at everything. We were there at ringside. We’ve gone back and analyzed that fight,” said Kambosos Jr. about Lomachenko’s loss last May to Devin Haney.