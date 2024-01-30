Lomachenko vs. Kambosos: Ukrainian Legend Meets Australian Warrior for Vacant IBF Title on May 11

George Kamboros Jr., the Australian warrior, has got raise his game for his battle against the Ukrainian legend Vasily Lomachenko when the two battle on May 11 for the vacant IBF lightweight title on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event will start at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) will be looking to make the fight judge-proof after what he experienced last May in his controversial loss to Devin Haney in Las Vegas. Loma isn’t going to want that to happen again, particularly with him fighting in the 31-year-old Kambosos Jr’s home country of Australia.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum isn’t ruling out a win for Kambosos, noting that he’s pulled off an upset in the past when he defeated favorite Teofimo Lopez by a twelve-round split decision in 2021.

That was a long time ago, though, and George’s career has hit bottom recently. He has lost two out of his last three fights, and some believe he should have lost all of his last fight as well against Maxi Hughes.

“We’ve seen George Kambosos Jr. upset the odds before, and he is a warrior that cannot be underestimated. This is a fascinating clash of styles that marks the most significant boxing match ever to take place in the beautiful city of Perth.

Kambosos Up Against It

“The lightweight division has a lot of great fighters. I do think it’s the last opportunity for George. I really do, and I think he’s up against it. But you know what? He gets to stack another check just in case,” said boxing expert Paulie Malignaggi to ProBox TV about former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. facing Vasily Lomachenko on May 11th for the vacant IBF 135-lb title in Perth, Australia.

“Worst comes to worst, he gets to pad the bank account for retirement, and that’s what all fighters are all about and what they’re going for. As I’ve already said, these are points I’ve already made, and that would be good for him,” said Malignaggi about Kambosos.

“You lost back-to-back fights against Devin Haney, and for all intents and purposes, most people think the Maxi Hughes gift decision was a gift.”