Julio Cesar Martinez battles Roman Gonzalez on March 5 on DAZN in San Diego

In a fight that has Fight of the Year written all over it, Julio Cesar Martinez battles Roman Gonzalez in the main event live on DAZN on March 5 at the Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California.

The 34-year-old Chocolatito is going to need to be in top condition for him to handle the pressure that Rey Martinez is going to be putting on him. This fight could prove every bit as difficult for Chocolatito as his two contests against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and his match against Carlos Cuadras.

It would be a good idea for Chocolatito to use a little movement at times and not stand directly in front of Martinez for a prolonged period unless he’s certain he can match his punch output.

Chocolatito threw over 1,000 punches in his last fight against Juan Francisco Estrada, so it’s possible he’ll be fine.

Chocolatito (50-3, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet WBA/WBC Franchise 115-lb champion Juan Francisco Estrada in the headliner on the March 5th show, but he’s still feeling the aftereffects of a recent COVID-19 illness, and won’t be ready to go on that date.

Chocolatito, 34, wanted to avenge his questionable 12 round split decision loss to ‘El Gallo’ Estrada from last year on March 13th in Dallas, Texas. The two stars are knotted up at 1-1 after two battles, but unfortunately, the two won’t be able to meet for their rubber match until later this year.

Luckily for the former four-division world champion Roman Gonzalez, ‘Rey’ Martinez (18-1, 14 KOs) was available to step in. Martinez currently holds the WBC flyweight title, but he’ll be moving up to super flyweight to take on the talented Nicaraguan star Chocolatito.

The 26-year-old Martinez should make it exciting for as long as it lasts against Chocolatito Gonzalez. You have to believe that one of these fighters will be getting knocked out.

Martinez hasn’t faced anyone near as good as Chocolatito during his seven-year professional career, and he’s going to need to raise his game in a hurry for him to compete. In Martinez’s toughest test of his career, he survived a grueling war with Jay Harris in 202oo=, winning a 12 round decision, but soaking up a lot of punishment along the way.

In Rey Martinez’s last fight against 36-year-old McWilliams Arroyo last November, the fight was halted after the third round and ruled a no contest after the Puerto Rican fighter was injured from a clash of heads. Both fighters were down in the fight, but it looked like Martinez was in command at the time the contest was halted.

“What a fight!” said Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn. “Julio has ambitions to become a pound-for-pound star, and this is what the greats do – meet huge challenges head on and take them with both hands. “hocolatito is a modern great and he’s relishing this test against El Rey – I cannot wait for this fight and I’m so happy that both men have signed on the dotted line to deliver this brilliant fight to the fans.”

