George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney in the works for April

Eddie Hearn says he has a deal in place for IBF/WBA/WBC Franchise/WBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. to fight WBC champion Devin Haney next for the undisputed 135-lb championship in April in Australia.

The Kambosos Jr vs. Haney fight isn’t ready to be announced yet, says Hearn, but he’s got a model in place that he feels will result in the unification match getting made.

Hearn says he’s always spoken to Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) to make it clear to him that if he believes he can’t overprice himself for this fight. If Haney wins, he’ll be a superstar and will hold all the belts at lightweight.

A victory for Haney will put him in a position to cash in with big money fights against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Vasily Lomachenko, and Ryan Garcia.

Hearn has deal for Kambosos

“Not announced. There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes,” said Eddie Hearn to the DAZN Boxing Show when asked how close he is to announcing the Kambosos vs. Haney fight for April.

“I’ve got a call to Devin later actually,” Hearn continued. “It’s not even an offer, but the kind of deal we put in place for [promoter] Lou DiBella to try and make this [Haney vs. Kambosos] fight work.

“Kambosos wants the fight, Haney wants the fight, and I think it’s the natural fight. It’s not close to being signed. I think there’s a deal and a model that’s being discussed that can get this fight made.

“From our side, we’ve got a model that we think works. There’s a lot of revenue that goes into this pot. George Kambosos believes this is a massive fight in Australia, which it is.

“His deal will be worked out with [Kambosos’s promoter] Lou DiBella, and Devin’s deal will be worked out with us and DAZN. So, we’re all working collectively to make this happen.

“I think there’s a model that works financially for everybody, and that’s the most important thing. I will say about Devin Haney.

It would be interesting to know how much Kambosos Jr. and Haney are going to get for their fight. For Kambosos, that’s got to be a dream come true, as no one expected him to get this far.

When Kambosos fought then undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez last November, he wasn’t being given much chance to win. But after pulling off a big upset, Kambosos is on the verge of cashing for millions in a fight with Haney.

Haney warned not to price himself out

“The kid’s smart. He’s made a lot of money. Not AJ [Anthony Joshua] money yet, but he understands the importance of this fight for his career.

“As I said to him the other day, ‘If you believe you win this fight, don’t price yourself out of this fight because this is your moment.

“‘If you win this fight for the undisputed lightweight world championship, and you’ve done it on foreign soil, you become a superstar overnight. You hold all the belts in the division,'” said Hearn about Haney.

If Haney believes he can beat Kambosos, he can’t afford to overprice himself because the Australian has other directions he can go for his April stadium fight in Australia.

These fighters are waiting in the wings to face Kambosos Jr next: Ryan Garcia, Vasily Lomachenko, and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ryan has emerged as a possibility for Kambosos this week, making it known that he wants that fight next.

The main question about Ryan is whether his promoters at Golden Boy would have the money to match the offer Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing is offering Kambosos.

If Golden Boy can’t match the money that Hearn is offering for Kambosos to fight Haney, Ryan will be out of luck for this fight.