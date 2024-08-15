Julio Cesar Chavez Reality Show To Come To Disney: “Now People Will Be Able To Know What Really Happens”

Mexican icon, all-time great Julio Cesar Chavez has announced how he will be the centrepiece of a reality show that will air on Disney +. The former multi-weight champ, who has lived quite the life, as has his son, Julio Junior, will feature in six weeks of episodes of the reality show, with members of Julio’s family also being followed, this in virtual fly on the wall fashion.

Speaking about the forthcoming show, Fernando Barbosa described the show as being a “combination of The Osbournes and The Kardashians.” A genuine hero to the Mexican people, Chavez has been through some ups and downs during his 62 years, with “El Gran Campeon” battling drink and drug problems and with Chavez fighting on in exhibition bouts when many years removed from his prime.

“Now people will be able to know what really happens in my family. It is six weeks of the reality show, so people can get to know me more deeply,” Chavez said in promoting the show. “What I do day to day, what my children do, and many other things.”

The title of the show is ‘Los Chavez,’ and fans who love this sort of thing are sure to enjoy the TV programme. We’ve see Tyson Fury and his family get the reality show treatment, and now we will get to see the “crazy, interesting and extraordinary” nature of Chavez’s life.

Chavez, who, for a time, looked like he might achieve his lofty goal of going 100-0 as a pro, really captured the hearts of all fight fans during his legendary career, not just Mexican fans. Epic battles with the likes of Meldrick Taylor, Hector Camacho, Edwin Rosario, Greg Haugen, Pernell Whitaker, Frankie Randall, and, towards the end of his career, Oscar De La Hoya demanded the attention of the world’s fight fans.

Chavez, in short, is absolute boxing royalty. What new stuff they didn’t know before may his most ardent fans get to find out about Mexico’s greatest ever fighter in the new TV show?

Chavez, as we know, finally retired with a quite astonishing 107-6-2(85) record, this in September of 2005.