Fabio Wardley And Frazer Clarke To Do It Again – “Agreement Reached”

It was a great fight, it was a very, very close fight, and both men walked away believing deeply that they had won. It was instead a draw, and now rival British heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke have reached an agreement to fight each other again. As per the latest British Boxing Board of Control’s circular, the two heavies have come to terms, the return fight to go ahead at a date and venue to be determined.

The once so prestigious British heavyweight title was on the line back in March (along with the Commonwealth title), with Wardley battling his way through a badly bloodied nose to retain via scores of 114-113, 113-113, with the third judge going for former Olympian Clarke by a 115-112 score. Clarke had to get up from a fifth-round knockdown. It was a great fight, full of two-way action, with both men shipping plenty of punishment throughout the 12 pulsating rounds. The fight screamed rematch as soon as it was over.

It’s hoped both men get suitably compensated by way of a nice, well-earned payday in the return battle. Fans will flock to this one, and a bigger venue than the O2 may well be required. Or perhaps Clarke-Wardley II will take place on a huge fight card, with there being some talk that this rematch could happen on the October card topped by rival light heavyweight rulers Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev in Saudi Arabia.

But as a stand-alone fight, Wardley, 17-0-1(16) Vs. Clarke, 8-0-1(6) is more than acceptable, you surely agree.

But will we get a winner this time around? If so, who do you like, 29 year old Wardley or 32 year old Clarke?