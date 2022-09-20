Joyce vs Parker On Saturday: Parker Says He Will “Beat Joyce Twice And Then I’m Free To Fight Anybody”

We have waited some time to see heavyweight rivals Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce fight, the bout delayed from July. Yet now it seems we might see the two heavyweights fight each other twice. Parker and Joyce collide this Saturday night in Manchester (live on BT Sport Box-Office – the fee a substantial £19.95), and if Joyce wins, the two will have to fight again.

Speaking with iD Boxing, former WBO heavyweight champ Parker said that Joyce has a rematch clause in place, this one of “The Juggernaut’s” pre-fight demands. Parker said that he himself doesn’t need a rematch clause, as he has “backed himself” to win. Yet Parker, 30-2(21) is now looking at having to defeat Joyce twice before being permitted to move on to “fight anybody.”

“I know deep down I back myself 100 percent to beat anyone,” Parker said. “I want to beat Joyce first, twice, I have to beat him [on Saturday], have a rematch and beat him again then I’m free to fight anybody. He’s not even champion so he shouldn’t have a rematch clause, but it’s one of those things where they weren’t going to make the fight happen unless it was in place. I don’t need a rematch clause, for the Joshua fight I didn’t need a rematch clause because I backed myself and I back myself now. I think it shows a little weakness.”

Joyce, 14-0(13) said his taking a rematch clause in the fight was simply “smart business,” with Joyce adding how he took this fight “because it is exciting and the fans want to see it.”

That we do, and business moves aside, who does win on Saturday? Joyce, the older man by seven years at age 37 (Joyce’s birthday was yesterday), is unbeaten and he is known for having a great chin and for being able to apply a ton of pressure. Parker has never been stopped and he is much the faster man, with both hands and feet. Both men feel they will win by KO or stoppage. It could be a great fight, a great action fight. If it is, and if Parker wins, we will get to see it all again next year.

But can Joyce the “Juggernaut” roll over the former WBO champ? This one is a genuine 50 50 fight. Who are YOU picking?