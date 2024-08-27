Joshua’s Comeback Hinges on Dubois Fight, But True Test Lies Elsewhere

Gareth A. Davies believes Anthony Joshua will be “totally back” to where he once was if he knocks out IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in their headliner on September 21st at Wembley Stadium in London.

Dubois Fight Not the Ultimate Measure

Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) isn’t quite the test to determine whether the 34-year-old Joshua has returned to the form that he was at his best before Oleksandr Usyk twice defeated him, and an in-shape Andy Ruiz Jr. knocked him out in their first fight in 2019.

Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) has much to prove to fans against Dubois because many doubters feel that he’s heading for another loss and is only kept afloat by his promoter, Eddie Hearn. He aims to get Joshua to the massive all-British fight against Tyson Fury without taking another loss.

Although His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has said he’ll still make the Fury vs. Joshua fight if one or both lose, it won’t be the same. Joshua must defeat Dubois, 26, and Fury is in the same position as they need to defeat Usyk in their rematch on December 21st.

“If he knocks out Daniel Dubois on September the 21st and becomes a three-time heavyweight champion, he’s totally back. He’s had this extraordinary journey,” said boxing analyst Gareth A. Davies to the Boxing Social YouTube channel, talking about Anthony Joshua with his comeback attempts against IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois on September 21st at Wembley Stadium.

It’s silly to say that Joshua will be “totally back” if he beats Dubois because that fighter isn’t nearly talented enough to show that Joshua has returned. He needs to defeat Usyk to show that he’s gotten back to where he once was, and thus far, he’s 0-2 against him. A third fight would likely end in the same results, with Joshua getting beaten yet again and ending up a babbling mental wreck afterward.

“He’s had an extraordinary journey under Ben Davison,” said Gareth about Joshua. “I see a different Anthony Joshua under him. I see an older, more experienced Joshua with self-belief and knowing where he’s going. The biggest problem for him now is if Tyson Fury loses to Oleksandr Usyk because he may never [fight Fury].”

Who has Joshua beaten under Ben Davison’s watch to say he’s been on an “extraordinary journey?” He’s beaten these very ordinary fighters:

– Francis Ngannou

– Otto Wallin

– Robert Helenius

– Jermaine Franklin

“If he beats Dubois in September and waits until December, something goes wrong in terms of his pathway, and Fury loses to Usyk. He could viably lose in the second fight, and he could viably beat him in the second fight. We all want to see Fury against Joshua,” said Gareth.

Fury will probably lose to Usyk in their rematch in December. So, it would be a good idea for fans not to get their hopes up for a Fury-Joshua fight with them coming off wins. It would be just an ordinary fight involving fading fighters.

“I think if he knocks out Dubois, he’s totally back on course,” said Gareth. “All his focus then will be to want to fight the winner of the Usyk-Fury fight. It’s either going to be against Fury in the fight that we all wanted to see or can he [Joshua] finally do it in the third fight against Oleksandr Usyk?”

What we’re likely to see is Joshua get knocked out by the young gun. Dubois and Fury lose once again to Usyk. This time, Usyk will knock out Fury, tarnishing the British clash between AJ and Tyson.

“He’s [Joshua] got to go in there with Usyk and be the bigger man and put it on him, hurt him and put him under pressure and sustain it,” said Gareth about Joshua.