Devin Haney vs. Liam Paro: Possible for December 7th in Australia

Promoter Eddie Hearn is trying to put together a deal for IBF light welterweight champion Liam Paro to defend against Devin Haney on December 7th in Australia.

IBF’s 10-lb Rehydration Limit

If it happens, the fight will be a good one because it will give the former two-division world champion Haney an opportunity to redeem himself after his last showing. However, the IBF’s 10-lb rehydration rule may cause Haney problems.

Haney looked terrible making weight for his last two fights at light welterweight, and it’s not realistic that he will be able to meet the International Boxing Federation’s 10-lb rehydration limit for the morning of the fight.

Devin has the money to pay penalties if he misses the secondary weight check on the morning of the fight. If it’s not too stiff of a penalty, Haney will be fine and have a chance to win a belt against one of the best champions at 140.

Paro: A Risky Opponent

It’s a risky return fight for Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), who lost his last bout against Ryan Garcia on April 20th. The results were later changed to a no contest, but Haney, 25, still took a pasting in that fight, and he could be vulnerable to the power of the Australian Paro.

“I spoke to him [Haney], and he says if the deal’s right, I don’t think he’d have a problem going,” said Eddie Hearn to BoxingScene.

There had been talk of Haney moving up to 147, but he may have realized that it’s not a good option for him. Fighting at welterweight is dangerous for fighters who lack power and punch resistance like Haney. He’s better off staying at 140 for as long as possible.

The southpaw Paro has a lot of power, and he could be all wrong for Haney, who showed vulnerability in the chin department in his fight against Ryan. He was hurt numerous times in that fight and arguably saved by the referee in the seventh round after getting knocked down by Ryan.

The referee stopped the action to take a point off from Ryan for hitting on the break but gave no warning before that. It looked to some fans like Haney was being saved.