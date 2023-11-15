Joshua – Wallin, Wilder – Parker, Bivol – Arthur, Dubois – Miller Official For Dec. 23 In Saudi Arabia

Riyadh’s getting ready for a boxing showdown like no other. The ‘Day of Reckoning’ is hitting the Kingdom Arena on December 23. We’re talking heavy-hitters and up-and-comers from the heavyweight big leagues all in one place.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the head honcho at the General Entertainment Authority, is the mastermind behind this spectacle. Thanks to him, Riyadh Season 2023 is turning into the equivalent of a boxing fan’s Christmas, complete with all the trimmings. We’re talking a lineup that’s as star-studded as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but with more punches.

Anthony Joshua, the guy who’s been king of the heavyweight world twice, is gearing up to clash with Otto Wallin. They’re both eyeing that world title glory. And let’s not forget Joseph Parker, the ex-WBO champ, stepping into the ring with the knockout artist Deontay Wilder. Plus, Filip Hrgovic and Mark De Mori are bringing their A-game to another heavyweight slugfest.

Light heavyweight wizard Dmitrii Bivol is defending his WBA title for the 11th time against Lyndon Arthur. Over in the cruiserweight corner, Jai Opetaia is putting his IBF title on the line against Ellis Zorro.

The heavyweights are back in the spotlight with Arslanbek Makhmudov facing off against Europe’s champ Agit Kabayel. Daniel Dubois, hungry for a comeback, is going toe-to-toe with Jarrell Miller in a real Goliath vs. Goliath. And watch out for Frank Sanchez, who’s eyeing that world title if he can get past Junior Fa.

Turki Alalshikh says it straight: “Day of Reckoning is what the fans have been waiting for. We’re bringing the boxing elite to Riyadh, making it a must-see for fans worldwide.”

So, let’s give a standing ovation to Turki Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia. They’ve not just organized a fight night; they’ve crafted a boxing bonanza that’s got more excitement than a blockbuster movie premiere. If this were an opera, it would deserve a thunderous encore. December 23, folks – it’s going to be one for the history books!

Fighter Quotes

Anthony Joshua, Two-time World Heavyweight Champion: “I began this year with a goal to ramp up my fight activity. In these 12 months, I’ve had three fights, bagging two wins with one more on the horizon. I’m thankful to his Excellency Turki Alalshikh for giving me this chance to pursue my goal. My focus is locked on December 23, aiming to end the year on a high note. It promises to be a phenomenal night filled with top-notch boxing.”

Dmitry Bivol, WBA World Light-Heavyweight: “After attending a fantastic event in Saudi Arabia recently, I’m thrilled to have the chance to fight there myself. I’m looking forward to the bout with Lyndon. His record and title are great motivators for me.”

Jai Opetaia, IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Champion: “A part of me feels incredibly grateful to be a part of this card, but I know I’ve earned my place here. On December 23, I plan to demonstrate why I’m the top Cruiserweight and the ruler of the division. My training is intense, and I’m prepared to face any challenger. I’m on a new mission, and I’m ready for it. This is my element.”

Frank Warren of Queensberry: “This is a knockout night of boxing, all thanks to Turki Alalshikh. Never have we seen such a lineup. Fans heading to Saudi Arabia are in for a treat – top-notch boxing and Riyadh Season’s epic entertainment.”

Spencer Brown from Goldstar: “Working with the likes of Turki Alalshikh, George, Frank Warren, and Tyson Fury has been a blast. December 23rd in Riyadh is set to be an unforgettable night for boxing fans everywhere.”

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom: “We’re thrilled to be back in Saudi Arabia for a historic night. Big thanks to Turki Alalshikh. Anthony Joshua’s on a mission to reclaim his throne, and December 23rd will be another chapter in his saga. Bivol and Opateia have the stage to showcase their skills, and believe me, they’re world-class. This event is a must-see for every boxing fan out there.”

After the “Battle of the Baddest” kicked off Riyadh Season 2023, where Tyson Fury triumphed over Francis Ngannou, the “Day of Reckoning” is set to raise the bar even higher.

