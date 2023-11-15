Francis Ngannou Enters The New WBC Top 10 Heavyweight Rankings

The new heavyweight rankings have been released by the WBC, and the new Top 10 sees the addition of a fighter who has yet to win a single boxing match. Francis Ngannou, courtesy of his surprisingly close but losing fight with reigning WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, has been rewarded with a spot in the WBC’s Top 10.

Ngannou, who had his pro boxing debut against Fury on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is now ranked 10th in the world by the World Boxing Council.

The new Top 10 reads as follows:

Champ – Tyson Fury

1: Deontay Wilder

2: Anthony Joshua

3: Arslanbek Makhmudov

4: Frank Sanchez

5: Efe Ajagba

6: Jared Anderson

7: Martin Bakole

8: Joseph Parker

9: Otto Wallin

10: Francis Ngannou

Some fans will certainly have some strong objections to Ngannou being ranked the 10th best heavyweight boxer on the planet this when he has achieved zero wins. On the other hand, Nagannou deserved the decision over Fury in the opinion of plenty of people, and the former UFC heavyweight champion deserves some credit as a result. Ngannou, in the opinion of more than a few, showed in the Fury fight that he is indeed a legit boxer, a force to be reckoned with.

As per a statement from the WBC:

“Francis Ngannou did an outstanding job against the WBC heavyweight champion, and the WBC board of governors has agreed to rank him as No.10 heavyweight in the division.”

Ngannou is now eligible to challenge for the WBC title. It’s no secret Ngannou wants a return go at Fury, but will Fury – who we now hear is set to fight WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk in a huge unification showdown on February 17 – want to mess with Ngannou a second time?

One thing is for certain, 37-year-old Ngannou really made a splash in the world of boxing due to his great performance in what many critics were openly referring to as a joke of a mismatch.

Do YOU agree with Ngannou, 0-1-0, being ranked in the WBC Top 10?