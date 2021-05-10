Joshua sends Fury a message: Less talk more action

Anthony Joshua sent Tyson Fury a message on Monday letting him know on social media that he wants to see him talking less. Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) reportedly still hasn’t signed for the site deal due to him wanting proof of funds guarantee from the bank.

The way the Joshua vs. Fury negotiations have dragged on so long, it’s poisoned the image of the fight in the eyes of the public. They might as well scrap the plans for the August fight and meet in November or December.

Additionally, the way that Fury has been running around here and there wearing fancy clothing, he doesn’t seem like he’s entirely dialed in for the Joshua fight in August.

That’s why it might be a good thing that Fury does not sign the contract for the site deal because he can avoid a fight that he doesn’t look like he’s mentally prepared for.

If Fury doesn’t get what he wants without a week, he’s expected to move on to fight in July on a Top Rank show against an opponent still to be determined.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely to be Deontay Wilder for the trilogy match the fans want to see.

As long as the Joshua fight still hasn’t been made, the chances of Fury facing Wilder are nil. He’s too dangerous, and they won’t want to mess up the money for the two Joshua fights if something goes wrong and Fury gets knocked out.

It already looked bad how Fury’s 2018 fight with Wilder played out, with the referee giving Tyson a count while he was out cold. We can’t have Fur getting knocked out again, another referee giving a count while he’s out cold. It’s so obvious.

Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren revealed that he still hasn’t signed for the site deal for the AJ fight. He’s waiting until the bank guarantees the money. The lawyers are working on this right now.

“Spartan.” I’m tired.

My fans are tired.

Your fans are tired. We’re all tired of the talk. Less talk. More action!@Tyson_Fury. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 10, 2021

Joshua sounds burned out from the process of trying to get this fight with ‘The Gypsy King’ made; you can’t blame him one bit.

It’s so tedious how this thing has dragged on, and yeah, it seems like Eddie Hearn is too desperate to make the fight now. Bob Arum is right about that.

There’s nothing wrong with both fighters getting in another fight, and in the meantime, getting the site deal ironed out for later this year.

Arum says Hearn is desperate because this is the last fight for Joshua on his contract with Matchroom, so he wants it to be a real blockbuster against Fury rather than a smaller one against Oleksandr Usyk.