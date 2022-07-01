Josh Taylor Vacates WBC 140 Pound Title; Zepeda And Ramirez To Fight For It

Josh Taylor began the year as a four-belt champ at 140 pounds. Here in July, Taylor has now officially vacated two of those belts. News came today that Taylor has vacated his WBC title, having previously vacated the WBA strap. As per the WBC, Jose Zepeda, who is the WBC mandatory challenger, will now fight Jose Ramirez, a former champion, for the vacant belt.

As for Taylor, the Scot remains under pressure to grant Jack Catterall a return fight; the decision Taylor was awarded over Catterall back in February proving to be one of the most controversial in some time. Now that he has opted not to face mandatory Zepeda, the hope is Taylor WILL fight the deserving Catterall next. Taylor, 19-0(13) did say recently that the only reason he is staying at 140 – which is an effort for him as he has all but outgrown the weight – is to fight Catterall again, this in an effort at “shutting everyone up” (who is still moaning about February’s hugely debatable decision that went in his favour).

So let’s hope we will see Taylor-Catterall II sooner rather than later here in 2022.

As for Zepeda and Ramirez, their fight will be a rematch, Ramirez having won a majority decision over Zepeda in the first fight. And as far as the vacant WBA 140 pound title goes, mandatory challenger Alberto Puello will face Batyr Akhmedov for the vacant title. We await dates on both fights.

Taylor, we assume, will look to get a comprehensive, no arguments win over Catterall in a rematch and then presumably make the move up to the welterweight division. However, if Catterall fights as well as he did in February and defeats Taylor this time round, any such plans will be ruined.

These are interesting times for the 140 pound division. Taylor entered the year as the clear top dog at the weight. One hard fight for Taylor later, and it’s no longer clear who is the best light-welterweight in the world right now.