Josh Taylor – Regis Prograis II: Will It Happen, And Who Wins If It Does?

As fans know, Regis Prograis became a two-time champ on Saturday, as he wore down and eventually stopped a game Jose Zepeda in an anticipated fight. Now a two-time champ at 140 pounds, the southpaw from New Orleans is already busy compiling a hit-list for his next fight or fights. 33 year old Prograis, who may or may not be one of the absolute best in boxing today, has two names that are uppermost on his wish-list – Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez.

Prograis, 28-1(24) had the sole blot on his record put there by the unbeaten Taylor in their October, 2019 fight; the fight being a great one that really could have gone either way – with Taylor of Scotland walking away with a majority decision victory. Taylor, who says his future and best days lie ahead of him at welterweight, will stick around at 140 for a return fight with Jack Catterall, who Taylor decisioned by way of a truly controversial decision back in February. But it’s anyone’s guess what Taylor will do after that (the return with Catterall set for next February, once again at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow).

Prograis, speaking after Saturday’s win over Zepeda, spoke about both potential fights – Taylor II and Ramirez.

“Maybe Jose Ramirez – he’s a mandatory. Everybody know Josh Taylor would be first on my hit-list,” Prograis said.

Either fight would be welcomed by the fans, but the return with Taylor would perhaps be most exciting. The all-southpaw fight from 2019 really was special, with both men having to reach down and show us (and themselves) their best stuff. Prograis is a fighter to root for, with him having paid his dues and with him always wanting the biggest and best fights.

Right now, it could be argued how the 140 pound division is up for grabs as far as who deserves the distinction of top dog. Is it Taylor? Is it Prograis? Is it Ramirez? Is it Catterall?

Prograis is ready and willing to face all comers in an effort to prove that he is the best at the weight today. But who will want to fight Prograis next, or at any time?