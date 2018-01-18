Josh Taylor to face another former world ruler from Mexico; will fight Humberto Soto on March 3

One of the hottest young fighters in the world today (calling him a prospect is no longer accurate), Scotland’s Josh Taylor believes he is “two or three fights away” from a world title shot, and the unbeaten 140-pounder will face another former world champion in his next fight – another big name from Mexico.

Taylor will face Humberto Soto in Glasgow on March 3 it has been confirmed. Taylor, 11-0(10) of Edinburgh, stopped former champ Miguel Vazquez in nine impressive rounds in his last fight back in November. Now, against the hugely experienced Soto, 66-9-2(36), Taylor will be looking to add another big scalp to his growing resume.





“I think it can be another equally successful year and hopefully put on the same type of performances and realise my dream of becoming world champion,” 27 year old Taylor told ESPN.com. “I believe I’m read to become world champion, ready to take on anyone that comes my way. There’s Mikey Garcia, Sergey Lipinets, Viktor Postol and Regis Prograis and I’m ready to take on any of them.”

It of course remains to be seen if Taylor, with those 11 pro fights, is indeed ready for the champions he listed – but first comes Soto.

Soto, aged 37, was, as we know, a great fighter in his day, but we have no idea how much the former super-featherweight and lightweight champ has got left to offer these days. Last seen in the ring back in October of 2016 (a win over Daniel Ruiz in Mexico City) Soto last won anything approaching a big fight in 2014, when he won a UD over John Molina Jr. to win the WBO-NABO 140 pound strap.

In his prime, Soto met big names like Kevin Kelley, Jorge Solis, Rocky Juarez, Joan Guzman, Jesus Chavez and Lucas Matthysse – but is the veteran taking this fight with Taylor for one last big payday and not much more?

A stoppage win by Taylor would still be impressive, even at this advanced stage of Soto’s career (in a career going back to September 1997, Soto has been stopped just twice). Taylor does seem to be pretty much unstoppable right now.