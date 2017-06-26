Joseph Parker-Hughie Fury: The fight that won’t go away is coming to Manchester, UK in September

The on/off Joseph Parker-Hughie Fury fight is back on – for Manchester, UK on September 23. As fans may recall, the two, after much wrangling, were all set to fight in WBO champion Parker’s home country of New Zealand on May 6, only for Fury to pull out with a back injury.

Now, in what will be his first fight on “enemy territory,” the unbeaten Parker will meet the unbeaten Fury, his mandatory challenger, in Manchester. Parker tells NZ.Stuff that he is looking forward to the challenge:

“The idea of going to the UK is something I am looking forward to,” Parker said yesterday, the fight officially confirmed by Duco Events, his promoter. “No, I don’t hold any grudges (about Fury failing to show up back on may 6). I just go in there and respect my opponent and do what I have got to do. [If] the crowd is against me? I’ll use it as energy and motivation to put on a great show and fight hard.”





Fury, who some say always wanted the fight to be at home, now has his wish and, after a tune-up in July, will get the biggest opportunity of his entire boxing career. Can Fury defeat Parker? Parker did look pretty ordinary last time out, when he laboured, at least a little, to a decision win over late replacement challenger Razvan Cojanu of Romania (who saved the show after Fury failed to show up). But at least Parker has been active. Fury, he last boxed way back in April of 2016.

The tune-up Hughie is having is a good idea, and then, if he’s sharp and fully fit, he may well fight the fight of his career and take Parker’s belt via close decision. Let’s just hope there are no snags or injuries and the fight actually goes ahead as scheduled this time around.

And props to Parker for doing something that Fury either would not or could not do.

Parker is currently 23-0(18) and he will be making the second defence of his belt against Fury, who is currently 20-0(10).