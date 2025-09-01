Joseph Parker – Fabio Wardley Close To Done For October 25

A few days back, news broke of how Joseph Parker, the WBO interim heavyweight champion, had started training in Ireland, his next fight confirmed for London on October 25. It was reported that Parker would face one of the following British fighters on the night: Derek Chisora, Daniel Dubois, or Fabio Wardley.

Can Wardley’s Power Overcome Parker’s Experience?

Now, as per The Ring, Sky Sports, and one or two other news outlets, the word is Parker and Wardley are close to finalising a deal to fight next month. And this is certainly an interesting fight, one that could perhaps be looked at as a 50-50 affair.

Parker, the more experienced fighter by some margin, is coming off good wins over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, and (an out-of-shape, coming-in-at-short-notice) Martin Bakole. While Wardley is coming off KO wins over Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni. Wardley is also the current WBA interim heavyweight champion.

Credit goes to both men for agreeing to take this risky fight at a time in their respective careers when both highly-ranked fighters could have played it safe and sat around and waited for a world title chance.

Wardley’s Knockout Comeback

So, who wins? Parker has been stopped just once, this by Joe Joyce, while Wardley survived a real scare in the Huni fight, who was beating the brakes off him until Fabio found a fight-saving shot from hell.

Parker, simply because of his added experience at the world level, is the pick to win here, but it could prove to be a tough fight, maybe even a great fight.

Parker on points.

What Awaits the Winner?

But can whoever it is that wins on October 25 then get themselves a fight with ruling heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, and who out of Parker and Wardley would give Usyk the toughest challenge?