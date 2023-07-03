Jose Sr denies Benavidez ducking David Morrell

Trainer Jose Benavidez Sr says his son David Benavidez isn’t ducking the new ‘Monster’ David Morrell Jr, who has been calling them out, labeling them as “frauds” and “cowards” for refusing to fight.

WBA ‘regular’ super middle champion Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs) is offering Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) a title shot, but his Jose Sr says it’s not a big enough fight and not a PPV-worthy clash.

Boxing fans believe otherwise, seeing a fight between Morrell Jr and Benavidez as a classic battle between #1 & #2. It’s definitely a PPV-level fight.

“You know what, man? I am tired to call all these guys up. Now, suddenly Morrell comes and says that we’re scared of him, that I’m a fake and David [Benavidez] is I don’t know what, that he’s the new ‘Monster,’ you know?” said Jose Sr. to Fighthype, reacting to WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr calling out David Benavidez.

‘We’re just going to train and go. We’re here to fight. Whatever Al Haymon has for him, we have never ever said no to a fighter. Even Caleb Plant, I know he was a tough fight. We accepted everything he demanded just to make that fight happen.

“Yeah, we’re here. I don’t want to even call no nobody out no more. We’re here to make fights happen and stay active and it doesn’t matter. David’s a warrior. He’ll fight anybody, you know? And whoever wants to step up and make that fight happen.

“I don’t even think the Mungui fight will happen. We always wanted to fight David [Morrell]. I said in all my interviews about Morrell, but what people don’t understand is we want to fight everybody. We’ve been mentioning David Morrell even before Caleb Plant.

“The thing is, you got to look at this. He only has nine fights. Is he a draw? David gets paid very well. Is it going to be enough for both of them? Are they going to generate that money? Does he have the following?

“It’s not up to me it’s not up to me. We’ll fight him. Like I said, we’ll fight anybody but they’re not approved by the network or to make a Pay-Per-View fight. I don’t think we’re there yet.

“You know what? I think that’s a great idea and I even talked to him about it. We would love that fight. He needs that fight, we need that fight, but you know I think he is going to get better and eventually we are going to fight him.

“That’s the fight that is building up. I’ll fight him tomorrow. The thing is, I think right now, I don’t believe that he has the experience,” said Jose Sr. about Morrell. “I think David stops him, in my opinion, because he’s lacking enough experience right now. He is getting better and better and better and guess what?

“He’s going to prove himself and we got to keep proving ourselves too, but like I said, we’ll fight him tomorrow. Who are we going to fight?” said Jose Sr.