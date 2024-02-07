ESPN Weights: Teofimo vs. Ortiz & Davis vs. Pedraza

Teofimo Lopez, Jamaine Ortiz, Keyshawn Davis, and Jose Pedraza all made weights during Wednesday’s weigh-in and are ready for their fights this Thursday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Jamaine Ortiz Hungers for Upset

During the face-off, Ortiz looked ready to throw down on the spot because he sees Teofimo as a stepping stone to massive-money fights against the top dogs in the 140-lb division, like Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

There’s a lot of money to be made for Jamaine if he wins on Thursday night against Teofimo, who looked mentally off on Tuesday at the final press conference. Teofimo appeared uninvolved during the press conference, reading a book and not actively taking part.

WBO 140-lb champion Teofimo (19-1, 13 KOs) and challenger Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) weighed 139.6 lbs for their 12-round headliner. The event begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

Lightweight phenom Keyshawn (9-0, 6 KOs) weighed 134.7 lbs; his opponent, former two-division world champion Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs), weighed 134.5 lbs for their ten-round contest in the chief support bout on the card.

Weights

Teofimo Lopez 139.6 vs. Jamaine Ortiz 139.6

Keyshawn Davis 134.7 vs. Jose Pedraza 134.5

George Acosta 131.3 vs. Rene Tellez Giron 132

Javier Martinez 161.6 vs. Raul Salomon 164.4

Abdullah Mason 135.3 vs. Benjamin Gurment 136.8

Charlie Sheehy 135.7 vs. Abdel Sauceda 135.4

Alan Garcia 136.6 vs. Tomas Ornelas 134.6

Antonio Zepeda 299.7 vs. Lemir Isom-Riley 257

Art Barrera Jr. 141 vs. Michael Portales 140

“Teofimo has got to use his experience. He’s got to understand that this is a 12-round fight, a 12-round war, ‘And this guy hasn’t been in a 12-round fight the way that I have with people like me, and he can’t hold a candle to me,'” said Shawn Porter to K.O. Artist Sports, discussing this Thursday’s clash between WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz.

“You figure out what he wants to do, and you make adjustments along the way, but you have your eyes set on the eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth rounds. ‘That’s when I really turn it up and separate myself and show people I’m the guy,'” said Porter about Teofimo.

“To me, that’s the mindset of a champion, a mindset of an experienced warrior that this guy is young. There’s other things that he’s lacking that are going to come into play on fight night, and I’ve got to push those buttons. Experienced fighters know how to push those buttons,” said Porter about Teofimo.