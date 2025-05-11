Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Set For Copper Box Rematch On May 17

British heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen will run it back on Saturday night at The Copper Box Arena in London, their return fight much looked forward to by those fans who saw the first battle. It was back in December in Saudi Arabia when Fisher fought through the toughest fight of his career thus far, with “The Romford Bull” emerging as the winner via controversial 10-round split decision.

Plenty of people felt quite strongly that Allen, a big underdog going into the fight, deserved the victory. Allen, who dropped Fisher heavily in the fifth round, fell to 23-7-2(18) with the points loss, yet he fought one of the best fights of his career. Now, Fisher, still unbeaten at 13-0(11) is determined to defeat Allen – who he is quite friendly with outside of the ring – in convincing, no doubt fashion.

And as he said when speaking with Matchroom’s ‘The Final Build-Up,’ Fisher needs to treat Allen as his “enemy” this time around.

“The build up to the fight, it was too friendly,” Fisher said. “It was too nice. I didn’t really get myself up for it. I need to be a little bit colder. I’m fighting him. He’s my enemy. I can’t be as nice. When I’m in the ring I’m not nice and I’ve got to harness that a little bit more. It means doing my job properly and my job is to win a boxing match.”

Fans who saw the first fight are not really expecting a boxing match on Saturday, rather a slugfest, even a war. The first fight was sensational to watch, a real street fight type affair, and fans hope to see the same kind of thing in the return meeting between these two. Can Fisher improve on the performance he gave in December, or did Allen, the older man by seven years at age 33, reveal Fisher’s limitations, limitations that cannot be overcome?

It’s a very interesting rematch, that’s for sure. Fisher edged the first fight, and while he aims to win bigger this time, my pick is another close decision win for “The Romford Bull.” The fight will go out live on DAZN, while the Copper Box Arena sold-out some time ago.