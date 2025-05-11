Anthony Cacace Wants A Shot At WBC 130 Pound Champ O’Shaquie Foster Next: “I Knock Him Out”

Belfast’s Anthony Cacace scored a thrilling and ultimately very impressive ninth round stoppage win over former two-time featherweight champ Leigh Wood last night, this in Wood’s hometown of Nottingham. Cacace, who keeps getting better and better at age 36 and has now won nine fights on the bounce, voluntarily gave up his IBF title so as to be able to take the lucrative fight with Wood. And it paid off.

Cacace calls his shot—Foster’s next on the list

Now, as he said when speaking with The Ring after last night’s stoppage victory, Cacace, 24-1(9) wants a shot at reigning WBC super-featherweight champ O’Shaquie Foster, preferably in Belfast. Cacace is convinced he would knock the 23-3(12) Foster out if he got the chance to fight him.

“What month are we in now, May? Maybe [the] end of the year or to start 2026 [I will fight again], I’m easy.” Cacace said. “I knock him [Foster] out. I’m just confident that I do. He’s tailor-made for me, right hand and left hook, all day long. Yeah, he’s a wee bit tricky, but so what? I’ll just do what I have done to all these boys. As soon as I hit them, I hurt them.”

Foster’s resume says no—but will he travel?

31 year old Foster, who lives in Houston, Texas, has never been stopped in his career, and he has operated at a higher level than Cacace has done. A slick boxer with a good defensive game, Foster might not be as easy to hit as Cacace perhaps thinks he will be if the two do fight. Foster holds wins over Rey Vargas, Miguel Roman, Eduardo Hernandez, and Robson Conceicao, who Foster was robbed of a win against in their first meeting.

Now a two-time WBC champ at the weight, Foster would very likely be confident he would have too much for Cacace. But will Foster like the idea of travelling to Belfast for this fight? Maybe a big payday will be needed to lure Foster to Northern Ireland? Let’s see if this fight does get made, either this year or next year.