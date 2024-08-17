Johnny Fisher Lists Fights He Wants Down The Road: Itauma, Chisora, Whyte, Wardley, Clarke

Exciting British heavyweight contender Johnny Fisher will next face the experienced Andri Rudenko on September 28th. “The Romford Bull” insists he is in no way looking past Rudenko. However, Fisher, coming off an explosive first-round wipeout of Alen Babic, is looking at possible future fights down the road.

Speaking with Boxing News Online, Fisher said, “Australia is the plan” and will likely box there next. But after that, Fisher says, he could get it on with one of the following names – Moses Itauma, Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, or the Fabio Wardley-Frazer Clarke winner (or maybe the loser).

Fisher says he will fight anyone if the fight and the accompanying offer make sense. Along with the seriously talented Itauma, Fisher is one of the most promising young British heavyweights, but Fisher has yet to be really tested, as has Itauma.

It would be a genuine risk for both young heavies if they fought each other next year, but maybe this fight could happen soon.

Fisher, not in any way a trash-talking kind of guy, has full respect for all the fighters he listed as potential opponents, with Fisher referring to some of them as friends. But in the ring, friendship goes out the window, and Fisher and his team will not let anyone stop the march to the very top plenty of people feel Fisher will embark on.

Fisher against Chisora would perhaps be sad to see; Chisora is way past his best and has been so for some time, despite his recent win over Joe Joyce. Whyte would be a good test for Fisher, and Whyte has spoken of fighting again soon.

But the fight that fascinates me is Fisher vs. Itauma. Maybe this fight should be left to build, but as long as both men are unbeaten, this domestic dust-up will be there. And who can pick a winner?

In the meantime, let’s see if Rudenko can take Fisher a few rounds next month.