John Fury discusses his altercation at Fury-Whyte press conference

Tyson Fury’s dad, John Fury, got into an altercation with Dean Whyte, the brother of Dillian Whyte, during today’s press conference for Saturday’s mega-fight at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

It took the combined efforts of Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) and Whyte to calm the 57-year-old John down to keep him from unleashing his dogs of war.

Dillian seemed kind of amused afterward when talking about the incident, remarking about how the “600-year-old” John Fury was looking “to rob the fans” of the enjoyment of a huge fight this Saturday night.

It was a little strange how John Fury chose that moment to boil over in anger because you would think he would have taken it off stage, and not gotten in the way of Tyson’s event against Whyte.

Fury is defending his WBC heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) this Saturday, April 23rd in front of 94,000 fas at Wembley Stadium in London UK. The fight will be shown on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ PPV in the U.S.

“It was a case of my fault. Emotions run high, and I am a fighting man, even though I am old. I’m still game,” said John Fury to Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions. “Sometimes my head wants my body to do what my body can’t do.

“Listen, I’m up for anything. He [Dean Whyte] came up the stairs a little quick. I was watching him from the start, and I thought, ‘Okay, then, no problem. I stepped to him and he stepped to me an it nearly went off.

“That’s my makeup, and that’s why he’s [Fury] the heavyweight champion of the world. It took myself hundreds of years of breeding to get to Tyson. Forget about me, I’m just bum squad.

“I’ll have a rattle with anybody. It doesn’t matter if it’s win, lose or draw to me. I’ve had a lot of hiding and I’ll give a lot of hidings.

“Let’s talk about how Tyson handled himself today. A gentleman. Other people can cause problems. It’s not Dillian Whyte, he’s a pro, but people around him are not pros. A spark can cause a forest fire.

“Listen, I don’t see any reason for bad behavior. You don’t need to grab anybody by the throat. If the big fellow [Dean Whyte] has a problem with me, he can say, ‘Do you want to go out to the car park, just me and you. Let’s go out to the car park.’ We don’t need an audience. We’ll go at it,” said John about Dean Whyte.