Joe Joyce To Make Ring Return In March, Set To Face Kash Ali

“The Juggernaut” is set to start rolling again soon. Joe Joyce, who had himself a pretty awful 2023, with him twice being stopped by Zhilei Zhang, Joyce losing his unbeaten record along with his WBO interim heavyweight title, is to return to action in March, so reports UK Boxing News.

Declan Taylor writes how Joyce, 15-2(14) will face Kash Ali in Birmingham on March 18th, the card to also feature unbeaten heavyweight Solomon Dacres defending his English title against David Adeleye.

Some fans may feel that by returning against 31-year-old Ali, perhaps best known for inflicting more than one bite on David Price in their fight of March 2019, Joyce is playing it safe. And there is no doubt about it, Joyce will be a big favorite to defeat Ali by stoppage. And many fans will look at this fight as one that presents Ali, 21-1(12) with a big chance to seriously elevate his career, with the fight also having the look of one that will give Joyce not much more than what appears to be a straightforward way to get himself back in the win column.

However, this is heavyweight boxing, and pretty much can happen when the big guys get in the ring. Also, how much did those two crushing losses to “Big Bang” take out of 38-year-old Joyce? Presuming he does get the win, and Joyce is absolutely the pick to win here, it will prove interesting to see where the former Olympian goes next.

Can Joyce, who really was knocking in the door for a world title shot, get back to where he once was? Can Joyce even get close to getting back to where he was?

Ali, last seen dropping a decision in a fight with Bohdan Myronets, this in July of last year, will be taking a pretty big step up in class on March 18. Price aside, Ali has never fought anyone close to as powerful as Joyce is. To repeat, this fight is Ali’s to win and Joyce’s to lose.

Look for “The Juggernaut” to pick up a quick KO win here.