Jermell Charlo’s “Recess” Ends: Can He Still Make the Grade at 154?

Former undisputed Jermell Charlo posted on social media on Friday, saying his “recess” is over. The 34-year-old Charlo has been out of the ring for 15 months since his one-sided 12-round unanimous decision defeat against Canelo Alvarez on September 30, 2023.

Jermell (35-2-1, 19 KOs) is likely choosing to come back now, hoping that His Excellency Turki Alalshikh will use him for one of his high-paying Riyadh Season events.

With Jermell’s non-effort he put in against Canelo, Turki might want to think carefully before choosing him for one of his cards. If Charlo is just coming back because he smells money, Turki should make him earn it by throwing him in with the walking guillotine Bakhram Murtazaliev.

Recess Ends

With other 154-pounders, Israil Madrimov, Serghii Bohachuk, Terence Crawford, and Vergil Ortiz, being chosen for his events, it’s not surprising that Jermell is choosing to resume his career.

“Recess ova wit,” said Jermell Charlo on Instagram today, hinting about returning to the ring.

Given Charlo’s age, inactivity, and poor performances in his last three fights since 2021, his chances of victory against any of the top junior middleweights are slim. He was struggling against Brian Castano in their two fights, and that guy is nowhere near the level of the top fighters in the 154-lb division now.

If Jermell does get selected by Turki for one of his cards, he’s going to want to match him tough, likely against one of these guys:

Bakhram Murtazaliev

Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Sebastian Fundora

Xander Zayas

Charles Conwell

Tim Tszyu

Erickson Lubin

Yoenis Tellez

Turki would be doing Jermell a huge favor if he used Tszyu as his opponent because he would have at least a decent chance of beating him if he had anything left. You’d still have to favor Tszyu due to his youth, power and being more active.

To be on one of Alalshikh’s shows, Charlo would need to fight a top guy, and he’s too old and inactive to compete with a younger guy. It would be fun if Turki gave Charlo a take it or leave it offer to face IBF 154-lb champion Murtazaliev.

Jermell’s problem is he’s been too inactive to stay sharp. He’s fought four times in the last four years since 2020 against these fighters:

– Canelo Alvarez: 2023

– Brian Castano: 2022

– Brian Castano: 2021

– Jeison Rosario: 2020