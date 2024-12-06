Official DAZN Weights: Paro vs. Hitchins

IBF light welterweight champion Liam Paro and challenger Richardson Hitchins looked in excellent shape, making weight on Friday at the weigh-in for Saturday’s battle. Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) came in at 139.8 lbs, while Paro weighed in at 139.6 lbs. The event will be shown live on DAZN from the Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“I just think it’s one of those fights that we want. Everybody is debating. No one knows [who is going to win]. That’s the reality. It’s a true 50-50 fight,” said Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing, talking about the Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins fight for Saturday.

“The confidence Liam I’ll take from the Subriel Matias victory. The skills that Richardson Hitchins has. He believes this is his moment. It’s anybody’s fight, and that’s what we want. It’s a flip of a coin and may the best man win.

“The winner of this fight goes onto some massive things in this division. There are some huge fights out there for both guys. It’s all our nothing tomorrow night.

“We love to go to places where people have a passion for the sport. You see us staging five or six fights a year in Mexico. We’re going to be doing the same thing in Puerto Rico next year. Of course, we’re already in America, the Middle East, in the UK, and in Australia, we’re coming up with some big shows as well. All over the world.

“This [Puerto Rico] is an important market for us because of the passion they have for the sport. The main event is a great fight for global boxing. Obviously, you have a huge audience tuning in on DAZN from Australia. Richardson Hitchins is from that same mold as Shakur, as Devin, as Tank.

“He’s a former Olympian. He’s looking to become his own superstar of American boxing as well. It’s all there tomorrow night. We’ve done our job. We represent both guys. It’s always hard, but we’ve delivered for them. It’s there moment, their legacy,” said Hearn about Paro and Hitchins

Fight 1

Fighters: Stephanie Pineiro vs. Kalindra Faria

Stephanie Pineiro vs. Kalindra Faria Weights: 146.4 lbs (66.38 kg) vs. 139.8 lbs (63.41 kg)

146.4 lbs (66.38 kg) vs. 139.8 lbs (63.41 kg) Duration: 8 x 2 mins

8 x 2 mins Division: Welterweight

Fight 2

Fighters: Juan Zayas vs. Geraldo Valdez

Juan Zayas vs. Geraldo Valdez Weights: 117.4 lbs (53.27 kg) vs. 116.6 lbs (52.89 kg)

117.4 lbs (53.27 kg) vs. 116.6 lbs (52.89 kg) Duration: 8 x 3 mins

8 x 3 mins Division: Bantamweight

Fight 3

Fighters: Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Roman

Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Roman Weights: 147 lbs (66.68 kg) vs. 145.8 lbs (66.11 kg)

147 lbs (66.68 kg) vs. 145.8 lbs (66.11 kg) Duration: 10 x 3 mins

10 x 3 mins Title: WBA Continental North America Welterweight

Fight 4

Fighters: William Ortiz vs. Lionell Omar Colon

William Ortiz vs. Lionell Omar Colon Weights: 140 lbs (63.50 kg)

140 lbs (63.50 kg) Duration: 8 x 3 mins

8 x 3 mins Division: Super-Lightweight

Fight 5

Fighters: Marc Castro vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana

Marc Castro vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana Weights: 137.2 lbs (62.23 kg) vs. 137.2 lbs (62.23 kg)

137.2 lbs (62.23 kg) vs. 137.2 lbs (62.23 kg) Duration: 10 x 3 mins

10 x 3 mins Division: Lightweight

Fight 6

Fighters: Yankiel Rivera vs. Angel Gonzalez

Yankiel Rivera vs. Angel Gonzalez Weights: 112 lbs (50.80 kg) vs. 110.8 lbs (50.26 kg)

112 lbs (50.80 kg) vs. 110.8 lbs (50.26 kg) Duration: 10 x 3 mins

10 x 3 mins Titles: WBC Silver, WBA Continental Americas, WBO Intercontinental Flyweight

Fight 7

Fighters: Henry Lebron vs. Christopher Diaz

Henry Lebron vs. Christopher Diaz Weights: 130 lbs (58.97 kg) vs. 129.8 lbs (58.88 kg)

130 lbs (58.97 kg) vs. 129.8 lbs (58.88 kg) Duration: 10 x 3 mins

10 x 3 mins Titles: WBA Continental Latin-America, IBF Latino, WBO NABO Super-Featherweight

Fight 8

Fighters: Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins

Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins Weights: 139.6 lbs (63.32 kg) vs. 139.8 lbs (63.41 kg)

139.6 lbs (63.32 kg) vs. 139.8 lbs (63.41 kg) Duration: 12 x 3 mins

12 x 3 mins Title: IBF World Junior Welterweight

