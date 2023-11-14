Jermall Charlo will be “too strong” for Jose Benavidez Jr predicts trainer Ronnie Shields

Jermall Charlo’s trainer Ronnie Shields, says he’s back to where he was in 2021, and he expects him to be “too strong” for Jose Benavidez Jr. in their 163-lb catchweight fight on November 25th on Showtime PPV.

(Photo credit: Andrew Hemingway/SHOWTIME®)

In watching Jermall’s workout, you can see he was known as the bigger, stronger of the Charlo brothers because he’s got really heavy hands compared to his thinner, weaker twin brother Jermell.

This will be Jermall’s first fight since June 2021, and there will be a lot of fans who will be anxious to see how he looks. He’s already said that he’d like to face Canelo Alvarez or the winner of the Benavidez vs. Andrade fight next.

An impressive knockout win over Benavidez Jr. will improve Jermall’s chances of getting the Canelo fight next May in a ‘brother’s revenge’ type of battle.

If Shields is right about Jermall returning to where he was a couple of years ago, the 31-year-old Benavidez Jr. former welterweight won’t last long on November 25th. Jermall hits too hard for Jose Jr to handle the kind of punishment he dishes out in this fight.

Jermall’s last opponent, Jose Macias Montiel, took a horrendous beating from him in their fight in June 2021, and it was a miracle that he made it the full twelve rounds. Montiel looked hurt many times in that fight, but his heart got him through to the end.

Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) looked well-rested today and not the haggard-looking fighter that we’d seen in arguing with Benavidez Jr (28-2-1, 19 KOs) during their recent virtual press conference to discuss their ten round co-feature fight on the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade card at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Of course, talking s— to me would be the best thing you can do because you’re only amping the fight up,” said Jermall Charlo to the media about Jose Benavidez Jr.

The trash-talking that Benavidez Jr. did during the virtual press conference seemed to wake up the angry, warrior side of Jermall, as he was snarling and looked like he was to destroy him.

For Benavidez Jr., this is the typical behavior that he shows toward his opponents. He makes it clear to them that he’s not looking to be their friend and play it nice.

Jermall obviously isn’t accustomed to being trash-talked by anyone like the way Benavdiez Jr. was doing, so it’s only natural that he was furious at the treatment he was getting.

Benavidez Jr. showed no respect towards Jermall, and it could get worse when the two take part in their final press conference.

Jermall is going to have to score an early knockout for him to receive credit from boxing fans for a victory over the former welterweight Benavidez Jr.

Although Benavidez Jr. says he walks around in the 180s, he looks thinly built and not sturdy enough to fight a big middleweight like Jermall.

“I guess he is trying to sell the fight, but I’m taking it personal, and I’m taking it seriously. I’m not taking his words lightly. If I hit him flush, I’ll knock him cold out. Walking all over him,” said Jermall.

Terence Crawford knocked Benavidez Jr. out in 2018, and he’s not nearly the puncher that Jermall is. Benavidez Jr. gave Crawford a lot of problems in that fight, and arguably him the toughest match of his 15-year pro career.

“Hopefully, I can land one of those big fights you want to see. Maybe the winner out of the main event, or maybe Canelo,” said Jermall.

“I think Jermall is going to be too strong,” said trainer Ronnie Shields.“I think Jermall Charlo is back. He’s back to where he was two years ago.”