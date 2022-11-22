Jermaine Franklin to get “millions” fighting Joshua if he beats Whyte on Saturday says Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Jermaine Franklin that if he defeats Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte on Saturday night, he’ll get “millions of dollars” for a fight against Anthony Joshua next.

The unbeaten American Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) is being brought in to face the struggling 34-year-old Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) this Saturday night on November 26th, live on DAZN at the Wembley Arena in London, England.

Franklin, a fringe contender, isn’t on par with some of the higher-ranked heavyweights, but he can punch, making him dangerous for Whyte. As we’ve seen repeatedly, Whyte’s mandible has failed him in recent fights.

It would seem that Whyte has taken too much punishment in the last three years of his career, and his ability to take a hard shot appears to have diminished.

Whyte has been knocked out in two out of his last four fights, and he likely would have been stopped in a third fight by Oscar Rivas in 2019 if the referee didn’t stop the action in the 12th round after he was hurt by the Colombian to the body. The referee thought it was a low blow, but it was a clean body shot from Rivas.

“The pressure on you. A defeat, is that the end of Dillian Whyte’s career?” said Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing, asking Whyte if his career will be over if he loses to Jermaine Franklin on Saturday.

“There’s no pressure on me. I’m a wounded lion at the minute. So this is why these guys are jumping and yapping & yapping,” said Whyte. “I may be wounded, but I’m still a lion. I’m still a mother f***ing predator.

“That’s what a lion does unless he loses his teeth. My teeth are still in. See there,” said Whyte, showing his choppers. “I’m always ready to kill.”

“Everyone talks about this stage about what might be next for both guys,” said Hearn.

“I don’t really care about it. I’ve still got this guy,” said a worried-looking Whyte.

“Jermaine for you as well,” said Hearn.

“I’m just looking at what’s ahead,” said Franklin. “I’m ready to go to war. I’m looking at what’s ahead. All that other noise don’t bother me.”

“I will say as the promoter in this fight, if you win this fight, you’re getting the Anthony Joshua fight,” said Hearn to Franklin. “AJ wants to fight Dillian Whyte. Maybe that’s one for the future.

“But for you to come over as an American and beat a Brit in London, you will get that fight, and you will make millions of dollars. So all you’ve got to do is go through this guy, and you will make millions of dollars,” said Hearn.

“I’ll worry about that after I get this win,” said Franklin.