Regis Prograis: “Zepeda can’t let me hit him too much”

Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis says it won’t be good for Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda if he lets him hit him a lot this Saturday, November 26th in their fight for the vacant WBC light welterweight title at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. Prograis and Zepeda will be headlining on FITE TV PPV in an event that begins at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) states that he’s coming to hurt Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs), and if he gets too caught up with trying to set traps like he normally does, it won’t be good for him.

It’s been three years since Prograis lost his WBA 140-lb title to Josh Taylor, and he feels that he should have still been champion all this time because he thinks hie did enough to deserve the victory.

“In camp, I’ve been killing myself every single day,” said Regis Prograis to Fight Hub TV about his training for this Saturday’s match-up with Jose Zepeda.

“I’ve been exhausting myself to the limit every single day in camp. That’s kind of my mindset about how I feel about this fight. It’s basically about do or die.

“I want this belt so bad that this is kind of where my mind is like for this. This is something I’ve been thinking about for the last three years since I was a world champion. I still feel like I deserve to be a world champion for the last three years.

“For me, it’s about proclaiming my throne. That’s all it is. Proclaiming what I feel I rightfully deserve. That’s all. I love it. When they told me the fight is here, I was like, ‘Thank you, yes,'” said Prograis about fighting Zepeda in Carson, California.

“This is where I train. I’ll be back here tonight anyway. I used to live here, and I’ve got a bunch of support here. I love it.

“I just feel like I’m better; I’m not really nervous at all. I’ve trained so much for the last three years for this opportunity,” said Prograis.

“Zepeda can’t let me hit him too much in this fight if he’s trying to set traps. If I can find him, I don’t think it’s going to be good for him. I don’t fight to box; I fight to hurt people. In my last three fights, I didn’t get hit, and I got all three knockouts.”