Jermain Franklin – Devin Vargas Boxing Results

Jermain Franklin Stops A Game Devin Vargas In Six Rounds!

Moments ago in Detroit, heavyweight contender Jermain Franklin scored a one-sided corner retirement stoppage over a game but outgunned Devin Vargas. Franklin dominated throughout, with him landing plenty of good and heavy shots on the 42 year old. Vargas, a former Olympic team captain, showed heart by hanging in there but it really was all one-way traffic.

Franklin, beaten only by Anthony Joshua and by Dillian Whyte, with both losses coming via the score cards, dropped Vargas in round four and he put him down again towards the end of round six. Vargas was wisely pulled out between rounds, as he was not allowed out for the 7th. Franklin puts, who now aims for bigger fights, improves to 23-2(15). Vargas, who really should think strongly about calling it a career, falls to 22-11(9).

Franklin was in pretty good shape, although he was perhaps carrying a bit of excess weight, but it was target practice for him today. Fans may well have been surprised to see that Vargas, who has been around for ages, is still fighting, or trying to do so. Having been in many big names, including Zhilei Zhang and numerous other punchers, Vargas has been stopped a few times. Again, he showed toughness today but not too much else.

There could be some good fights out there for Franklin in the next future, though. A good, proven warrior, Franklin believes he will het back into the mix at top level. Plenty of fans felt Franklin did enough to have got the decision over Whyte. Franklin has a good chin and a decent engine. He needs bigger tests than he was given in today’s fights.

Franklin against Whyte in a rematch would be interesting, as would fights between Franklin and the Joe Joyce-Derek Chisora winner, or maybe Franklin against a guy like Andy Ruiz? Who knows, but Franklin has shown he will fight just about anyone if given the chance. To do so. And Franklin is not afraid to travel in order to secure a big fight.

Ali Akhmedov (20-1-0) won by TKO in the 2nd round of 10 against Encarnacion Diaz (18-4-0) in the super middleweight division.

Joshua James Pagan (9-0-0) won by unanimous decision (UD) after 8 rounds against Roger Hilley (13-0-0) in the lightweight division. The scores were 78-74, 78-74, and 78-74.