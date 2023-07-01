Jeff Horn To Officially Announce His Retirement Six Years On From Massive Win Over Pacquiao

You may be under the impression that Jeff Horn, the former WBO welterweight champion, had already retired. Australian warrior Horn, most famous of course for his huge upset win over all-time great Manny Pacquiao, whom “The Hornet” upset in July of 2017, last boxed in August of 2020, when he was beaten by a 15-0 Tim Tszyu. But the 35 year old never announced that he was done.

Now, this Sunday at a press conference set for Suncorp Stadium, Horn will make the official announcement. Horn finishes with a 20-3-1(13) record, the former teacher who turned to the sport of boxing after being bullied facing a number of big names aside from Pac Man. Horn went pro in March of 2013, and he would in time face elite fighters such as Randall Bailey, Pacquiao, Terence Crawford, and Tszyu. Horn made one successful title defence after beating Pacquiao, this before he signed on to face a 32-0 Crawford in June of 2018.

A big star in Australia, Horn is also a hugely likeable person who always gave his best in the ring. The term ‘easy to root for’ springs to mind when discussing Horn. A good many fans argue about the unanimous decision win Horn was awarded in the Pacquiao fight, with plenty saying Manny was “robbed.” But Horn absolutely fought his heart out that day, surviving an especially rough and tough ninth round as he went on to get his hand raised after 12.

The win, one of the biggest in Australian boxing history if not THE biggest, is something nobody can ever take away from Horn (and some fans wonder why there never was a rematch between the two). It seems likely Horn will be speaking about that fight, which signalled the peak of his ring career, at tomorrow’s presser.

Horn will make it official tomorrow, and when he does, we can all wish him a happy and a healthy retirement. Not everyone can become a world champion, but Jeff Horn managed it.