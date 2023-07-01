Roy Jones Stops NDO Champ In Predictable Farce

This one was just bad. Embarrassingly bad. Last night, in an exhibition bout that actually took place Miami, Florida but was hyped as taking place in the ‘Metaverse,’ a long since faded Roy Jones, aged 54, took on bodybuilder and influencer NDO Champ – real name Robert Wilmote.

The “fight” was utterly bizarre to watch, for numerous reasons, not least the obvious pulling of punches from Jones being impossible to ignore. But the graphics, supposed to give the fight a futuristic hi-tech look, instead came across as tacky, flickery, outdated and cartoonish.

What has happened to our great sport when people are being offered this kind of visual circus act masquerading as a boxing match? Why anyone would pay the $20 pay-per-view fee required to tune in is an even better question? But some people did. Why would the once untouchable, best on the planet Jones take part in such horrible events?

Oh, yeah, the “fight.”

Jones landed some fast but soft shots on the 240 pound NDO Champ in round three, this prompting referee Montell Griffin (who of course went 1-1 with Jones, back when Jones was having real fights, his greatness on the line) to issue a standing-eight. Then, after more light blows from Jones, Griffin waved the “fight” off, this leaving 39 year old Wilmote looking confused and then disappointed. He wasn’t the only one.

It was as bad as it sounds, really.

These boxing exhibitions, featuring big names, have at times been fun and at times worth watching, at times not. Last night’s event was certainly not fun or worth watching. It was, without an exaggeration, the worst boxing exhibition bout you will see in a long time. Again, why Jones, an all-time great, is doing this we just have no clue.

At least nobody got hurt last night. That said, boxing’s credibility sure took a huge hit. But will the exhibition bouts continue to come? It seems they will do, yes. For our sins.