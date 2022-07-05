Jarrell Miller Will Continue Comeback On July 23

The Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller comeback will continue later this month, on the 23rd in Tennessee, and according to the 34 year old New Yorker himself, Miller will fight every month until he shakes off the ring-rust he picked up whilst he was banned from boxing due to those well-documented failed drugs tests. Miller, who returned to action in Argentina on June 23, this after almost four years out, picking up a points win over Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, will face TBA in Murfreesbro, Tennessee.

“I look forward to getting back in the ring July 23rd,” the 24-0-1(20) Miller said. “The plan is to fight every month, shake off this rust and get back to where I need to be over the next few months.”

But how far can Miller get – in terms of regaining the trust of the fans, as well as in terms of reaching the heights he aims to reach? Can Miller do anything of significance at world level, this at age 34, after all that time out of the ring, after having failed those tests? One thing is certain, Miller will have to shift some weight. In his ring return, Miller weighed-in at a whopping, great 341 pounds. Hopefully, for his sake, Miller has been in the gym since the June fight and has been working hard to get his weight down.

Miller is a good talker and he will be having his first fight back on American soil on the 23rd. It will be interesting to see who Miller faces in his second return bout, as will it be interesting seeing how the US fight fans react to “Big Baby” when he climbs into the ring. Miller faced only mild booing in the fight in Argentina.

Will YOU be tuning in for Miller’s upcoming fight? Will you follow his planned fight a month comeback?

“Big Baby is back,” Miller has stated. But are the fans ready to welcome him back with open arms?