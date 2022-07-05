Frank Warren: “Why Wouldn’t We Try And Make Joe Joyce Vs. Deontay Wilder?”

Will Deontay Wilder fight again, and if so, who against? One man Frank Warren says he would “love to see” Wilder fight is his man Joe Joyce. Joyce, unbeaten at 14-0, got rid of some rust this past Saturday when he stopped Christian Hammer in four rounds, and Warren wants the big fights for “The Juggernaut.” Speaking with IFL TV, Warren said he may speak with Shelly Finkel about the possibility of making a fight between Wilder, the lethal puncher, and Joyce, the granite-chinned warrior.

Warren said he has heard that Wilder will make his ring return “in the autumn, in the States,” but that he would really like to see Wilder in the ring with Joyce at some point.

“I’ve got no problem making that fight. Absolutely no problem. If it can be done, I’d love to do it. Why wouldn’t we try and do that fight? It’d be a great fight,” Warren said of Wilder Vs. Joyce. “Could you imagine Joe landing his [punches] on his chin? Yeah, it’s not a problem. I may speak to Shelly about that. But I think, I’m hearing – I don’t know how true it is – but he [Wilder] may be coming back with a comeback fight some time in the autumn, in the states.”

Fans everywhere hope to see Wilder back in the ring. As exciting as he is, as powerful as he is, Wilder brings the drama whenever he fights. And a fight between Wilder, 42-2-1(41) against Joyce, 14-0(13) really would be a fight that could be advertised as ‘Unstoppable Force Vs. Immovable Object.’ But which of these two 36 year old fighters would win if they did get it on? How much did that third, at times savage battle with Tyson Fury take out of Wilder? Could Joyce’s chin withstand the shock-blast of a Wilder right hand bomb?

It’s questions like these that make us fight fans crave seeing a Wilder-Joyce collision. Let’s hope Warren and Finkel can get together and make this fight happen. Who wouldn’t want to see it!