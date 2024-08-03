Jarrell Miller in Surprisingly Good Shape for Clash Against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Jarrell Miller looked surprisingly in good shape, weighing in at 305 1/2 pounds at Friday’s weigh-in for his heavyweight fight against former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. tonight at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Ruiz’s Weight Raises Concerns

Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) didn’t look nearly as good at 274 1/2 lbs, which is six lbs heavier than his weight two years ago when he weighed in at 268 lbs for a fight against Luis Ortiz in 2022.

Miller’s slimmer-looking condition could be a problem for Ruiz tonight because he’s facing a guy capable of throwing a lot of shots.

Ruiz looked fast and powerful when he threw a flurry of air punches while on stage, showing his speed was still high despite two years of inactivity.

What we don’t know is if Ruiz’s gas tank will hold up for a full ten-round fight. He’s been living the high life in Southern California on his farm in the mountains and was only lured back because His Excellency Turki Alalshikh wanted him for this card.

Andy’s Ambitious Comeback Plans

Ruiz is now hoping to beat Miller and use the win to get rematches with Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua. He also wants to fight Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. If he’s able to get some or all of those fights, particularly the trilogy match with Joshua, that would be an incredible comeback story for Ruiz.

“305 looks good on him. Andy Ruiz looked good, too,” said Sergio Mora to DAZN Boxing about Jarrell Miller and Andy Ruiz Jr’s appearance during the weigh-in.

“I got ridiculed when I said these guys are going to look good in great shape. Now, that I see them, they look really good.”

“Stop it. They don’t look really good. Last time, Andy Ruiz was 268. He’s now [274 1/2],” said Ade Oladipo.

“He looked way flabbier in Saudi Arabia,” said Mora about Ruiz.

“I don’t know if you can say 278 is great shape,” said Oladipo. “They’re two big boys. Does this fight go the distance?”

“No,” said Shawn Porter.

“I think it does. Whenever you’ve been inactive as long as Ruiz, you want to reserve some things for the tank,” said Mora. “You want to go into the second half of the fight. Miller said he wanted to use his legs. I think it’s going to go the distance.”