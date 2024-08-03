Bozy Ennis Expects Easy Win for Terence Crawford Over Israil Madrimov

Trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis believes Terence Crawford will have an easy time beating WBA 154-lb champion Israil Madrimov tonight in their headliner in Los Angeles.

Bozy sees Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) adjusting well to the junior middleweight weight and not affected by his 13-month layoff. If Crawford, 36, didn’t get old overnight in the last year, he should win this fight tonight. Crawford’s last fight was too easy against the shell of Errol Spence.

The unknown is whether Crawford can handle Madrimov’s power. Bozy feels that Crawford can adjust to 154., but we’ll see. Crawford wants the “legacy” fight against Canelo Alvarez at 168, and Madrimov can mess that up.

Crawford’s Adaptability and the Unknown Factor

“I think that’s going to be a great fight. Terence is moving up in weight, and I think he can handle that,” said trainer Derk ‘Bozy’ Ennis to Fight Hub TV about tonight’s clash between Terence Crawford and WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov.

Crawford’s speed, stamina, and mobility could take a hit with him moving up to 154. It’s going to be interesting to see if he can carry the weight against a natural 154-pounder tonight. It won’t end well for Crawford if he gasses out against Madrimov because he’ll be forced to fight this young slugger in the trenches, and that’ll be tough for a fighter his age.

“I think when he was at 147, I think it was about time for him to get out of there anyway because he’d been there so long. I think Terence is going to beat him. I don’t know if it’s going to be a stoppage or not, but I think he’s going to beat him,” said Bozy about Crawford’s fight against Madrimov.

It’s still unknown if Canelo will give Crawford the fight he’s begging for, but you can’t blame Terence for mentioning his name frequently. It’s good for Crawford to help create interest in his fights by floating Canelo’s name.

“I think he’s [Madrimov] a good fighter too. All those guys that come from Uzbekistan, they’re good fighters, and I don’t consider them being amateurs. They have over 300 fights. All you got to do is sign papers to turn pro. I think they’re already pro.

“His type of style is a mixture. He can box a little, walk you down and he moves a little bit. It’s going to be a good fight for as long as it lasts,” said Bozy about Madrimov.

The movement that Madrimov does won’t help him against Crawford unless he can get to him with his power. That’s the only way Madrimov can win because his mobility isn’t on the same level as Crawford.

“I don’t think it’s going to be anything difficult to figure out because Terence has been in there with everybody, and he’s a smart fighter and a good counter-puncher, too,” said Bozy about him believing Crawford will have an easy time against Madrimov tonight.

Crawford has the speed, mobility, and experience advantage over Madrimov. That should be more than enough to get the win tonight. Madrimov has a bad habit of throwing lunching right hands, and that’s not a stood approach against Crawford.