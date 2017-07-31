Jarrell Miller-Dillian Whyte: Make this fight happen!

Talk about a perfectly natural heavyweight elimination bout to make! Jarrell Miller, unbeaten at 19-0-1, exciting, powerful, big, and a big, big talker. Dillian Whyte, once-beaten (by current WBA/IBF heavyweight king Anthony Joshua is a great action battle), powerful, aggressive, and a big, big talker.

These two have called one another out, Miller before his Saturday stoppage win over Gerald Washington, Whyte shortly after watching “Big Baby’s” latest performance, and there really seems to be no reason why this match-up cannot be made and soon.

Whyte, still shopping around for a foe for his US debut, scheduled for August 19 on the big Crawford-Indongo card (at least his promoter Eddie Hearn is still shopping around for a suitable opponent for Whyte, what with original opponent Michael Grant being pulled off the card due to the bad press that match-up generated, and with good reason) – has tweeted how he thinks Miller is “pants,” and that “if he wants it [in] September and the money is right let’s make it happen.”





Miller, who seemingly wants to fight EVERYBODY, is as up for the fight as the British slugger is. So, can Hearn work with Miller’s people and make this one happen? It would be a terrific action fight, of that there seems to be no doubt: two proven punchers who, along with their ability to talk trash with the best of them (Miller is THE best of them in this department) have a nasty streak in them, a genuine killer instinct, going at it over a scheduled 10 or 12 rounds. Who wouldn’t watch!

Make this an official elimination bout for one of the heavyweight titles, and offer the two contenders good money, and this one gets done, surely. Who wins? Both have great strengths, along with possible weaknesses. Both are young, hungry and have that nasty streak. It’s a good fight, maybe a great fight, and it’s pretty close to a 50/50 fight.

Whoever wins, it’s likely he’ll do it inside the distance. Either in the US or in the UK, let’s get it on!