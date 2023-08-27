Jared Anderson ready for Oleksandr Usyk says Shane Mosley

Shane Mosley believes Jared Anderson is now ready to challenge IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for his three titles after his fifth round TKO win over Andriy Rudenko last Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel in Tulsa.

Mosley says he thinks Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) will have problems with the larger heavyweights like Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury.

That might explain why Anderson’s promoter Bob Arum, didn’t sound enthusiastic when the 6’7″ Bakhodir Jalolov (13-0, 13 KOs) was brought up last night. Jalolov destroyed his opponent in the first round last Saturday night and looked dangerous.

The chances of Anderson getting a world title shot in the next year are slim, as Top Rank will likely continue matching him against soft opposition to build his profile and popularity with casual boxing fans by putting him in showcase fights.

“I think it’s a competitive fight because Usyk is around his size and the same speed. So it would be very competitive,” said Shane Mosley to MillCity Boxing about a fight between Jared Anderson and IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

“That, to me, is a good fight. Even though Usyk beats those other guys, he knows how to stay away from them. He knows how to hit, stay away, hit, stay away. He doesn’t mind being the boxer.

“I don’t know about Jared Anderson. He’s a boxer, too, but he likes to get in there and mix it up. So it would be kind of a hectic fight for him. It depends on how he approaches the fight.

“He’s a little small for a heavyweight, even though he’s 245,” said Mosley about Anderson. “He’s not like a Mike Tyson coming at you with those types of punches, but he’s a great boxer; he can give a lot of people problems, kind of like what Usyk is doing.

“I like him [Jared Anderson], I think he’s a great prospect. I don’t know how he’ll fair against the bigger guys like Deontay Wilder and the Tyson Fury’s. I don’t know what he would do with that.

“I don’t think we’ve seen him in with a big heavyweight yet,” Mosley said about Anderson. “I think he has the best talent out of all of them. They’ve got to come up with another division. I think he punches harder than Chris Byrd. Chris Byrd was a real middleweight. He was a middleweight, light heavyweight going to heavyweight.

“Jared Anderson seems like a little more of a cruiserweight. He has good speed, good weight, and everything is top quality. All his punches, speed, power, movement, everything. He has time to grow and maybe a little wider and a little more punching power,” said Mosley bout Jared.