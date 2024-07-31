Usyk Taunts Fury with “Greedy Belly” Jibe Ahead of Rematch

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk replied back to “Greedy Belly” Tyson Fury’s social media video message today going into their rematch on December 21st, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs), who conquered the previously unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) earlier this year on May 18th, let him know today, “You are my friend.”

Fury Looks Already Beaten

Usyk has deflated the confidence and swagger that Fury once had after his loss, and he’s not acting like a fighter who believes in himself. It’s like Fury knows what’s in store for him on December 21st and that he’s heading for whatever will be another bad night.

If His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is still willing to make the Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight next year, regardless of what happens in their next fights, it won’t matter if Tyson gets beaten again by Usyk.

Traditionalists will be put off by Fury still getting the Joshua fight if Usyk soundly beats him in their rematch in December. In real life, people aren’t rewarded for their failures unless they’re CEOs of companies. Then they can fail and still get nice retirement packages, but not for normal folks.

Ideally, if Usyk trounces Fury, Oleksandr should face Joshua in 2025 or Daniel Dubois. It should be the winners that get the spoils, not the losers.

Fury, 35, posted a video message of him with his pals, just having finished a “little bit of a run,” Tyson appears to be trying to lose weight to come in trimmer in the rematch on December 21st because he looked like he was carrying around an extra 30 to 40 lbs of unneeded weight in their fight last May.

The extra pounds that Fury had around his midsection slowed him down in the Usyk fight, and he forced to spend most of the fight with his back against the ropes. Fury wasn’t fit enough to fight in the center of the ring, and was easy prey for Usyk.

Tyson Fury: “I just finished a little bit of a run on the bay with the lads, working away, chipping away nicely. December 21st, Usyk, you’re on notice. Come on.”

Oleksandr Usyk: “Hey, my friend, ‘Greedy Belly,’ continue training. I’m ready, brother. I know your hard work is good. I appreciate it. Thank you so much, ‘Greedy Belly.’ You’re my friend. You are my friend.”