Japan, Saudi Arabia, Latvia: A Number Of Big Fights To Take Place Abroad At The End Of The Year

A number of big fights, arguably the biggest heavyweight fight of the year amongst them, are set to take place abroad (as in not in the U.S or in the U.K) at the end of the year. We will have the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final between KO sensation Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire in Tokyo, Japan on November 7. We will will have the huge Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua heavyweight title fight rematch a month later, in Saudi Arabia. And now, as per a news story from ESPN.com, the WBSS cruiserweight final between Yunier Dorticos and Mairis Breidis is looking good for Riga, Latvia on December 14th.





All three fights will attract huge audiences, both live and on TV (promoter Eddie Hearn said at yesterday’s London press conference to officially announce Ruiz-Joshua II that the “whole world will be watching”) and there could be plenty of fight fans from other countries feeling quite envious over how the action is taking place so far from home.

Thankfully we will get to see all three bouts via either DAZN, Sky Sports or some other outlet or platform.

The almost guaranteed war / slugfest/ violent encounter between Dorticos and Breidis might just prove to be the most action-packed, not to mention nastiest, fight of the three. Dorticos is 24-1(22) is not known as “The KO Doctor” for nothing, while we all saw back in June, in his utter foul-fest of a KO win over Krzysztof Glowacki, how rough and tough Breidis, 26-1(19) really is.





This fight cannot fail to be anything but entertaining. Let’s just hope both men can keep things both professional and on a strictly legal basis. Breidis really should have been thrown out back on June 15th, as all those fans who saw the fight know full well. Breidis has never been stopped, while Dorticos has been halted once as a pro; by Murat Gassiev.

With the Inoue-Donaire, Ruiz-Joshua and Dorticos-Breidis fights, we have some great action to look forward to. Here’s a prediction: all three fights fail to go the distance. Get ready for a big bang of an end to 2019.