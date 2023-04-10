What Next For Brian Mendoza?

Fresh Off His KO Of The Year Contender Vs. Fundora, Mendoza Says Bring ‘Em On At 154, 160

Boxing witnessed a KO of the Year contender this past Saturday, as 154 pound contender Brian Mendoza, way behind on points, suddenly exploded and decked Sebastian Fundora for a stunning seventh round KO win. Mendoza, who was a whopping, 11/1 underdog and picked up the interim WBC belt at 154 with his victory, may prove to be this year’s breakout star.

Mendoza, born in Albuquerque and now living in Las Vegas, being trained by the somewhat underrated Ismael Salas, is a genuine tough guy and he is as hungry and as determined as can be. Mendoza, 22-2(16), with the 29 year old never having been stopped, says he can fight the best at either 154 or 160. Mendoza has a genuine bring ’em on attitude right now. And who can blame him? The vicious three-punch combo that ruined “Towering Inferno” Fundora showed us all in graphic detail why Mendoza is a very real threat to anyone at either weights.

As fight fans know, Jermell Charlo is the unified champion at 154, but Charlo, still recovering from that hand injury, has to get through Tim Tszyu before he can even think about fighting anyone else. With the 154 pound belts tied up for the time being, it’s possible Mendoza will look to go after a major name and belt at 160 pounds. Right now, the middleweight division is pretty open, with Jermall Charlo holding the WBC title and with the IBF and WBA belts currently vacant. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly holds the WBO strap.

Mendoza is in a good position whatever he decides to do next. After scoring the kind of thrilling KO he did on Saturday night, Mendoza can expect to be in fan demand. Mendoza himself wants to see how far he can go.

“I’m going to continue working harder than I was,” a victorious Mendoza said. “I don’t know how that’s possible, but I’m going to find a way. You have to kill me to get me to stop. Put me in either weight class (154 or 160).”

Indeed, we fans can’t wait for Mendoza’s next fight/war/rumble. That’s what happens when a guy scores a breakthrough win in devastating fashion. And the nature of his big win aside, Mendoza seems like a great guy, humble, hard-working and terribly easy to root for. What’s not to like?