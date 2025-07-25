Flores vs Chavez Ends in Controversial Draw – Full Fantasy Springs Fight Results

They packed the place out on a Thursday night. Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores and Jorge Chavez went ten tough rounds, trading leather and momentum, only for three judges to shrug and hand out a draw like they couldn’t be bothered to make a decision. Cards read 93-97, 95-95, 95-95.

Chavez wasn’t having it. “Majority draw?? What were the judges watching??” he asked, probably still fuming under the arena lights. He said the cut on his face came from a headbutt, not punches, and swore Flores isn’t a real puncher—just a guy who throws combos for show. “He’s not gonna touch me at all next time.” And if not Flores again, he wants Picasso. Bold move, name-dropping another undefeated prospect mid-fight rant.

Flores had his own version: “There’s not much to say—it takes two to fight. If someone’s gonna run all night, it’s hard to land anything.” Basically, Chavez stayed on his bike, and Flores gave him too much respect early on. “Next time I won’t.” Maybe start swinging before round six and see what happens?

Chavez thinks Flores can’t punch. Flores thinks Chavez didn’t want to stand still long enough to get hit. Fine. But if one of them had a clear edge—and Chavez seemed to believe he did.

Run it back? Sure. But let’s get judges next time who aren’t just waiting for the bell to get back to their hotel room.

Ngoga Flips the Script, Ruins Panthen’s Record

The co-main was supposed to showcase Jordan Panthen, the flashy Hawaiian with the power and the hype. Instead, he ran into Phoenix’s Farid Ngoga, who clearly didn’t read the script. Ngoga boxed smart, stayed calm, and took the W via majority decision. One card had it a draw. The other two saw it right.

And Grant Flores? He didn’t need much time. Todd Manuel lasted just two rounds before a busted hand sent him to the doctor. TKO via body breakdown. Clean record still intact.

KO Parade: Griffiths, Sanchez, Guzman Keep the Chaos Coming

Cayden Griffiths stayed perfect with another stoppage, this time blasting David Ramirez in the fourth with a hook that looked personal. That’s 6-0 with 6 KOs. Not bad for someone still getting used to the spotlight.

Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez lived up to the nickname, unloading on Abraham Valdez in round four until the ref jumped in like he owed Valdez a favour. Another knockout. Another unbeaten record.

Fabian Guzman didn’t get the finish, but he did get a clear decision over Brian Arregui. All three judges agreed. After the mess in the main event, that alone feels like a small miracle.

And down on the prelims…

Bryan Lua and Kevin Piedrahita gave us yet another draw. Two judges had it 76-76. One leaned Lua’s way. But really, it was eight rounds of back-and-forth that felt like neither guy wanted to take over. A shrug-worthy result for a shrug-worthy fight.

At least Javier Meza brought some clarity. He beat Cesar Villarraga across all six rounds with clean scores: 60-54, 59-55, 60-54. No drama, no confusion, just business done right.

Full Results – Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs (July 24, 2025):