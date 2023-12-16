Jake Paul KO’s Another Tomato Can – Boxing Results

The world of boxing just witnessed another “exciting” spectacle. YouTuber-turned-cruiserweight boxer, Jake Paul showed off his punching skills in a fight that seemed less like a challenge and more like a walk in the park. On a lovely Friday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, Jake faced some guy named Andre August, a boxer who, let’s be honest, might as well have been one of those tomato cans you find in a grocery store.

The fight, if we can even call it that, was over almost before it started. Jake, in all his glory, connected with an uppercut and poor Andre August didn’t stand a chance. Down he went, flat on his back, probably questioning his life choices. The clock stopped at 2:32, but honestly, it could’ve been 2:32 of watching paint dry for all the excitement it brought.

Jake Paul’s choice of opponent certainly raised a few eyebrows and maybe even a chuckle or two. In the glitzy, often unpredictable arena where YouTube fame meets professional boxing, Paul’s opponents sometimes seem more like carefully selected characters in a reality TV show than threats to his rising record.

Andre August, bless his heart, stepped into the ring with a record that, on paper, made him look like a worthy contender. But, let’s be real – in the eyes of boxing fans and critics, he was more of a setup for Paul’s highlight reel than a serious challenge.

This matchup, or should we say, “fight”, was less about competitive spirit and more about entertainment value. In the end, it was less of a toe-to-toe battle and more of a showcase for Paul’s growing boxing resume. August, playing his part in this boxing drama, ended up being more of a punchline than a puncher.

So, Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) notches another win in his “quest” to transition from Disney star to world boxing champ. And he promises an announcement next week. Can’t wait! Maybe he’ll challenge a parking lot attendant or a retired circus clown next? Stay tuned!

Meanwhile, in the land of actual boxing, we had Franchon Crews-Dezurn, a former undisputed champ, showing what a REAL fight looks like. She faced off against Shadasia Green for the WBC world and WBA interim female super middleweight titles. Crews-Dezurn, who the odds makers didn’t favor much, clearly didn’t get that memo. She was busier than a bee, outboxing Green to snag a ten round unanimous decision. The scores were 98-92, 97-93, 97-93, showing that sometimes, the underdog bites back.

In the super welterweight division, Yoenis Tellez kept his unbeaten record shiny and untarnished. His opponent, Livan Navarro, probably saw more stars than there are in the Florida sky. Tellez, who seems to have more power in his fists than a small nuclear reactor, dropped Navarro in the third round. A left hook in the tenth round was all she wrote for Navarro. Knocked out cold, time 1:21. It was brutal, it was swift, and it was what real boxing looks like and what real boxing fans want to see.

Last but not least, Lorenzo Medina in the heavyweight division had a bit of a Hollywood storyline. He got knocked down in the second round, which must have been a wake-up call. He came back like a hero in an action movie, stopping Joshua Temple in the sixth round with a flurry of punches that would make a windmill jealous. The referee had to step in before things got too ugly, calling it a day at just 29 seconds into the round.