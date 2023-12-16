The Great Joe Frazier Would Have Turned 80 In January Of Next Year, And There Will Be A Celebratory Fight Card Held In His Honour

The great Joe Frazier would have turned the milestone age of 80 next January on the 12th. Sadly, as we know, “Smoking’ Joe” passed away in November of 2011, this after a brief battle with liver cancer. Joe was 67. Now, as per a report from ESPN, a fight card will be staged on January 13 of next year to honour Frazier and to keep his name alive. The legendary warrior who is so synonymous with the city of Philadelphia would be saddened to know how there is no big fight venue in Philly these days.

This is why, as Joe Frazier Junior explained to ESPN, the tribute card will take place in the nearest, next best place – Atlantic City, New Jersey. Danny Garcia, who has a big place in his heart for Philly himself, will co-promote the card with Joe Frazier Promotions. The card will be made up of young talent, with current Philly heavyweight Joey Dawejko also to fight on the bill against TBA.

Frazier Jr said that above all, he wants to keep his legendary father’s name out there, he wishes to “educate” the younger fight fans of the world.

“Some people say he hasn’t gotten his just due,” Frazier Jr said of his pops. “My father was never about that. He was all about giving back to the kids. If it was up to him, he wouldn’t have a statue or a mural out anywhere. But it does make me feel good to see the recognition and his name kept alive. My father didn’t box there (in A.C). But he did a lot of gambling there (laughs). But come to find out, my mother and him had their first date there. It’s just the proximity of it, being so close to Jersey and Philly. It’s been the mecca of boxing before. Let’s just bring it back. I understand that if we don’t continue to bring his legacy out, he will be forgotten in the minds of the young ones. That’s who I really want to educate. Everyone my age and up knows who he is. They’ll always remember.”

We sure will. Frazier, an absolute tank of a 5’11,” approx 210 pounder, had perhaps the greatest left hook in heavyweight history. While Frazier’s epic, savage wars with bitter rival (for all eternity, the two kings of the ring never really making up after their careers had ended) Muhammad Ali remain the benchmark for great heavyweight fights.

Frazier’s upbringing, his tougher than tough lean years make for simply fascinating and inspirational reading. Joe ran the streets of Philly, he worked in a meat-house, he truly was a product of The City of Brotherly Love (Joe was born in Beaufort, moving to Philly as a teenager). Frazier had limitless courage, heart, guts and stamina. Frazier, during his peak years of 1968 to 1971, might have been one of the top two or three greatest heavyweights ever.

Let’s hope the January 13 card is a huge success.