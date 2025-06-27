Tyson Fury Backs Chavez Jr to Beat Jake Paul – “Just Do Your Best and Get Paid”

“Retired” former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is rooting for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr to win and to “put on a show” in tomorrow night’s hyped fight with Jake Paul. Fury, who took to social media to offer his support to 39 year old Chavez, seems to feel that the Mexican son of a legend can win the fight so long as he “does his best.”

Fury, like the rest of us, is hoping that Chavez – who has been less than disciplined in the past, this when going into a few of his big fights – has put the hard work in in the gym in preparation.

Fury avoids trash talk—for once—and gives Chavez Jr a simple game plan

“Get up there, viva Mexico! All the best boys, I hope the training has gone well, and I hope Chavez is doing good,” Fury wrote on X. “Can’t do any more than train your b******s off in the gym and put the work in and go in there and get the job done. [The] man’s a former WBC middleweight world champion, son of a legend, so he can do his best, that’s it, do your best, put on a show, go in there and get paid and get out of there, that’s what I say. All the best, good luck.”

Will Chavez show up—or fall apart again under pressure?

What, no trash-talk from “The Gypsy King?” Fury is hoping to see a good show with this fight, not only from Chavez, but from Paul as well. The fight has proven quite attractive to some, who do see this as the stiffest test yet for Paul. Others feel Paul has again hand-picked an opponent he knows he can beat, this time due to Chavez’ age and that aforementioned lack of discipline.

Chavez will be letting a lot of folks down if he fights poorly, if he quits, or if he is flat-out embarrassed by Paul. Julio Cesar Chavez Snr will be especially deflated if his son tarnishes the Chavez name (again).