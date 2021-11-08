Jaime Munguia Vs. Gabriel Rosado This Saturday: Get Ready For WAR!

We have been treated to some great action fights this year so far – Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III, Oscar Valdez-Miguel Berchelt, Juan Francisco Estrada-Roman Gonzalez II, to name just three – and there are still some potential classics to come. This brings us to this Saturday night and Jamie Munguia Vs. Gabriel Rosado. It seems there is just no way this one will be anything but a great action fight, a war.

Two middleweights at opposite ends of their careers, both with a fan-friendly style and approach going at it. Munguia, 37-0(30) and the younger man by a full ten years, is a Mexican warrior who fans have been entertained by for some time now. Rosado, 26-13-1(15) of Philadelphia, with a strong Puerto Rican following, has been in some all-out slugfests. Rosado, now trained by Freddie Roach, is coming off a KO of the Year contender, this is the stunning face-plant job he did on Bektemir Melikuziev back in June (the same night Munguia stopped Kamil Szeremeta).

Together, these two WILL give us something special at The Honda Centre in Anaheim. But who wins? Munguia has ruled as WBO 154 pound champion and he has won a couple of fights since moving up to 160. Munguia has won his last four fights by stoppage. Rosado, though – a man with one of the most deceptive records in the sport today – is tougher than tough. Having been in with the best at both 154 and 160: Gennady Golovkin, Jermell Charlo, Alfredo Angulo, Jesus Soto Karass, David Lemieux, Danny Jacobs – Rosado knows how to dig in and he knows how to never give in. This may well be Munguia’s toughest fight yet.

It’s a cliché, for sure, but the biggest winners here will be the fans. Both men can crack, both men are durable and have a ton of heart, and both men know they can’t afford a loss; Rosado especially.

“I want to do a little bit of everything (in this fight). I’m going to bang, I’m gonna move, I’m gonna box, and I’m going to win,” Rosado said of Saturday’s fight. “These are the kind of fights where it has to live up to the expectations of the fans. It will go down in the history books. This is one of the fights that they’ll be talking about 20 to 30 years from now.”

We could put this kind of talk down to mere hyperbole, but not when it’s Gabriel Rosado who is doing the talking. Munguia too sees nothing but war.

“This is going to be a fun night, a night full of punches,” Munguia said. “It will be a war. Everyone knows that Mexico versus Puerto Rico are always great fights. I can assure you we will leave everything in the ring and bring something great on fight night.”

We can take both fighters at their word.